I’ve noticed lately the emphasis on lighting fixtures in newly built houses. The designs seem to be architectural and more important in the decorating scheme of things in modern homes. Even table lamps, considered a bit old-fashioned once everyone wanted track lighting or recessed ceiling lights, are now as sleek and modern as chandeliers. However, I’m happy to say that people are not so quick to replace their table lamps in homes they’ve lived in for a long time. Table lamps serve more than the purpose of providing light for doing specific tasks. In fact, lamps are very much a fashion accessory in the world of interior design. When a lamp goes out of style, sometimes all it needs is a new shade and it will fit right in again.
Probably the easiest way to tweak a room is with the lighting. Take a look at your lamps. New shades can upgrade them instantly and no need to replace the entire lamp.
CREATING A MOOD
Lighting can change the mood of a room and create an ambience that is appropriate for the activities done in that room. When the lighting is all wrong, too harsh or not bright enough, it is immediately apparent and bothersome. Or so I thought. Unfortunately not everyone is sensitive to lighting, which can be a subtle thing. I have the lighting in my dining room set on a dimmer and never change it. One switch turns them all on for even lighting at dusk.
It is so easy to create ambience with a single lamp. Lamplight in a room provides a warm and welcoming presence. A soft light left on in a front hallway for those not yet home is such a loving and welcoming gesture. It exudes a feeling of coziness.
Even if your kitchen is outfitted with recessed lights (they are, of course, the most practical task lighting) you might consider adding a table lamp on a counter. Leave it on when the overhead lights are off.
TABLE LAMPS
Unlike other types of lighting, a table lamp is a warm, welcoming and versatile way to light a room. We can create soft, seductive lighting or intense lighting wherever needed by simply changing the light bulb. We can also move a table lamp around to get just the effect we want, both from the lighting and from the lamp itself, as a decorative accessory. Best of all one doesn’t need an electrician to install a table lamp.
LAMPSHADES
Proportion is everything. As a rule, a lampshade’s vertical measurement should exceed the diameter of the top rim of the shade, but not by an enormous amount. For small, spindly lamps, it’s best to use smallish shades. A gracefully curved shade like that of a bell is a bit retro, especially if the fabric is silk, and a lovely touch in a modern environment. The shape of a lampshade can add interest to a lamp, and now as never before, the shapes of lamps are as creative as the bases. I have an oval shade on a living room lamp with an oval base.
The materials used to make lampshades are quite varied. Translucent paper shades, for example, give off a soft, glowing effect. Painted shades are quite interesting. Linen, cotton and silk, whether pleated, shirred or stretched, are beautiful and rich. Color is another consideration. Ivory and very pale pink give off a wonderfully, subtle, soft color that makes everyone and everything glow. For best results, take the lamp with you when selecting the shade. The simplest design made in the best way with the nicest material is the safest rule of thumb.
BULBS
While I don’t like the squiggly energy-efficient bulbs, they do give you more light for your money, save energy and are good for the environment. Many are designed to give off warm, soft light and you’ll need fewer replacements. I keep a small table lamp in my guest bathroom with a pink 25-watt bulb. I keep it on in the evening when I have guests for dinner. This avoids the necessity of using the harsher, overhead, recessed light, which is strong and bright and isn’t always necessary for the powder room.
FLOOR LAMPS
I’ve never cared for floor lamps, but sometimes there isn’t enough room to fit side tables to hold the lamps. But reading lamps on either sides of a sofa are a must. Like with so many products, everything that was well-designed and functional long ago usually comes back in another guise for modern homes. Floor lamps are no exception.
CHANDELIERS
I am totally attracted to ornate, crystal chandeliers when they appear in unexpected places like the kitchen or bathroom. It relieves the starkness and infuses a modern room with a touch of Downton Abbey glamour. Architectural, contemporary chandeliers in an entryway make a grand statement. Modern lighting fixtures suspended over a kitchen island can change the look of a tired kitchen instantly. Something to consider.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.