Red is the color for February because of the vermillion Valentine’s Day hue of cards and candy we send to people we appreciate and care about. Not just the ruby roses, but also the pink posies and the crimson claret of that 5 o’clock glass of wine. Each of these words for red have a different meaning from the scarlet lady whose dress color indicates a wild side to the pale blush on a bride’s cheek that belies a demure darling about to be turned into a ruddy passionate shade.

Valentine’s Day is not just for lovers. We send cards to our children, siblings and relatives. We send as many cards as there are varieties of love.

Tags

Recommended for you