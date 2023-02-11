Red is the color for February because of the vermillion Valentine’s Day hue of cards and candy we send to people we appreciate and care about. Not just the ruby roses, but also the pink posies and the crimson claret of that 5 o’clock glass of wine. Each of these words for red have a different meaning from the scarlet lady whose dress color indicates a wild side to the pale blush on a bride’s cheek that belies a demure darling about to be turned into a ruddy passionate shade.
Valentine’s Day is not just for lovers. We send cards to our children, siblings and relatives. We send as many cards as there are varieties of love.
My father sang his favorite February song, “I love you, a bushel and a peck. A bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck, I love you. Bet your purdy neck, I do.” Doris Day sang it first in “Guys and Dolls” in 1950. Frank Loesser wrote it 75 years ago. Many of our most often sung songs are over 100 years old. We call them jazz classics. If you want to hear them right now, look for Libby York singing at the jazz clubs or Hugh’s View on March 6. Or get her new album, “Dreamland.” You too may find ”magic words in a magic book.” The words are still powerful, even 100 years after they were first written.
Ruby is much darker and deeper than scarlet. Ruby roses indicate a longer lasting and deeper love. The language of flowers is colored by the shades of red denoting the depth of desire. Pink posies for the pretty babies. But magenta for the maidenberry’s hermaphrodite, maroon flowers. Its leaves grow both in opposite pairs as well as in three-leaf whorls on the ends of their branches. Its scarlet berries are a come-on call for the cardinals and robin redbreasts and other birds.
A plethora of peonies ought to be sent to your mother, white roses to grandma and gladiolas to your favorite aunt. Speak in silence.
I received my first bouquet of red roses when I was 17. I was surprised and pleased and mystified. They came with a card that said “Happy Valentine’s Day, M.” Who was that? M. for mother? M. for Mike, Mark, Milton? Someone loved me. I wondered who? I couldn’t ask for fear of the answer to “Did you send me flowers?” would be “No.” Then what could I say? It had to be some teen with a job who could pay for flowers without answering to his parents. I admired that kind of independence.
It is now 50 years later and I still do not know who sent me flowers. I have been gifted many flowers since, but every year at this time I remember that unknown love with secret pleasure and am in speculative expectation of someday receiving another red-letter surprise.
