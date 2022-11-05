I suppose that calling ironing an art might be a stretch, but I don’t think of it as a chore.
Last night I was having dinner with my neighbor, and she was telling me about her search for the perfect ironing board. Apparently, her husband loves to iron, especially his own shirts. I get it. I find ironing very relaxing, and I like the simplicity of the motion as well as the results. But I told her that I don’t own an ironing board, primarily, because in all these years, no one has designed a good-looking ironing board, and I believe that utilitarian items should be as beautiful to look at as they are functional. This is one of the reasons I own a beautifully crafted stair banister created by Helen Harrison to fit my stairway. Walking up and down stairs, sliding my hand along that smooth palm frond made into a banister, is a sensuous experience and everyone who visits me comments on it. Just because an ironing board is functional doesn’t give it a pass for its unattractive attributes, the least of which is the horrible “screeeeech” that emanates from it when unfolding and folding it. Why hasn’t anyone designed a new version of this very practical and, for some, a household necessity?
I went to Wikipeda to check on the origin of this contraption and found, “The ironing board as we know it today was invented by an African American woman, Sarah Boone, who in 1892 received a patent for ironing board improvement to enhance the quality of ironing sleeves and the bodies of women’s garments.” Upon further delving into the very scant research on ironing boards, (any wonder?) I was rewarded not with ironing board information, but rather with a promotion for a book with an intriguing title: “The Prime Minister’s Ironing Board and Other State Secrets.” It was published in England in 2013 and was described by many reviewers as “the perfect bedside book, irresistible.” And in the Financial Times, “delightfully gossipy with vignettes of political life from the whimsical to the downright chilling.” And another, “hilarious and troubling Book of the Year.” The cover design is a drawing of an ironing board, perhaps to signify that gossip comes through the grapevine of the maids doing the laundry work for the politician. Surely prime minsters don’t do their own ironing. It sounded so off-beat that I ordered it and sent it to a friend in England.
While lamenting the poor design of the ironing board to a friend who is into vintage everything, she was intrigued, went online and ordered an old-fashioned, small, tabletop version of a wooden ironing board. She did not do this for the purpose of ironing. “It sits on a hallway table under a large ornate mirror and holds a vignette consisting of a pitcher of flowers, a small piece of pottery, a framed photograph and a lamp,” she told me. Clever idea if anyone is so inclined. Everyday utilitarian items from the past seem charming in a modern environment, if used sparingly.
When I was working on my new book that will be out this spring, we photographed a cottage in Old Town. It was filled with some seriously wonderful antiques, along with a lot of retro items and kitsch décor. Even when a house is tastefully decorated and filled with expensive furnishings, it’s those everyday things, handcrafted accessories and artwork that give it personality, especially if the items relate to Key West. Old postcards, for example, surrounded a mirror in the bathroom. The mirror was encrusted with tropical shells. A great project, by the way, to create from a yard sale or curbside find. I like industrial items, things from old factories like metal shelving, hanging lighting and drafting tables (very hard to come by). The following retro accessories might get you thinking in that direction.
Remember the old-fashioned goose-neck lamps that stand on a base or clamp onto a desk? Great item to illuminate a work area. If you can’t find the real ones, there are good reproductions. Another great item: industrial, factory, swivel stools for a kitchen island.
Everyday mixing bowls look good on open shelves in a modern kitchen adding a bit of homeyness. Mix and match vintage chinaware patterns. These items are standard yard sale finds. When did you go to a yard sale that didn’t have a single plate or some sort of kitchen item? Canisters, a bread box perhaps? Spray paint covers all imperfections or live with them as is. One old thing infuses a modern room with character.
Finally, I think there’s a market for a well-designed ironing board. Think sculptural. If you design it and it’s compact, I’ll be your first customer, so long as it doesn’t screech when opening. I can visualize a show at The Studios of Key West. Calling all artists working in all media! Theme: Ironing Boards.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.