Ironing board

The modern ironing board was invented in 1892 to enhance the quality of ironing the sleeves and bodies of women’s garments, according to Wikipedia.

 Photo provided

I suppose that calling ironing an art might be a stretch, but I don’t think of it as a chore.

Last night I was having dinner with my neighbor, and she was telling me about her search for the perfect ironing board. Apparently, her husband loves to iron, especially his own shirts. I get it. I find ironing very relaxing, and I like the simplicity of the motion as well as the results. But I told her that I don’t own an ironing board, primarily, because in all these years, no one has designed a good-looking ironing board, and I believe that utilitarian items should be as beautiful to look at as they are functional. This is one of the reasons I own a beautifully crafted stair banister created by Helen Harrison to fit my stairway. Walking up and down stairs, sliding my hand along that smooth palm frond made into a banister, is a sensuous experience and everyone who visits me comments on it. Just because an ironing board is functional doesn’t give it a pass for its unattractive attributes, the least of which is the horrible “screeeeech” that emanates from it when unfolding and folding it. Why hasn’t anyone designed a new version of this very practical and, for some, a household necessity?