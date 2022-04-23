I understand the idea of being able to tell the past from the width of growth rings on trees. Some trees are more than a thousand years old. A long record of rainfall indicates many other possibilities. Does the lack of grass as fodder to feed horses affect the trade of hoofed animals for silk with China? Does it decrease the foodstuffs up the line, creating starvation for other animals and even humans? Does that weakness allow disease to arise? What was the cause of the flu of 1918? Of the COVID virus now? Do tree rings tell these stories to sophisticated ecologists?
If history repeats itself, the tree rings tell us of mega-droughts that lasted 50 years. That was before the effects of civilization on the climate.
Physicists say that they can foretell the future and the past by examining the movement of particles in space. Dark matter, which may not be matter at all but a lack of matter, may tell a story. Nothing is as important in storytelling as is something.
The physicist left me floating in space amid scraps of understanding. Of course, many things I see from space now are thousands or even millions of years old. The past in space is our present. Then is now. We live in the past and present at the same time. I am befuddling myself.
I think of the word “remember.” Contained in the spelling of the word is the repetition of “em.” Em is a two pica space marker in typography. Two picas, twice. I remember the ems. We are often asked to remember, especially this past Easter weekend. If the past exists in our stories, why not in the history that trees leave?
If outer space is examined as closely as the spelling of a word, what will scientists find about our past or future? Or maybe it is all wrong and a new theory will prevail.
Pulsars can rotate more than 600 times per second. Scientists measure them by listening to differences in the pitch of their sound. The higher the pitch the faster the rotation.
North Dakota, the center of the USA, just received 3 feet of snow. Their comment was, “It will relieve our drought.”
Those years of drought, measured by the thin rings of growth in the tree trunk, have enormous effects on the populations. We know the past. The German oak pine calibrates each year’s growth for the last 12,650 years.
Civilizations collapsed as a result of drought, the loss of food and disease. Drought, famine, plague, chaos.
In 1587 North America got its first English settlement of 115 colonists. These 115 emigrants to Roanoke Island, in what is now North Carolina, totally disappeared.
We have just lost a million people to COVID and we have medicines, hospitals and doctors. I remember my mother being thrilled when I got chicken pox because she thought it would protect me from the more virulent smallpox.
Changes in climate occurred eons before we began meddling. Volcanos, jet stream variability, El Nino or La Nina leave us at the mercy of unknown climate forces. Then add Western civilization to that mix. There is reason for worry. Entire civilizations have been lost during the time that the tree rings proclaim drought.
Valerie Trouet explained these effects in her book, “Tree Story: The History of the World Written in Rings.” It is a sobering analysis.
