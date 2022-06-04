Years ago, I recommended planting beach grass on our waterfront property. People objected to destroying the pristine ocean view, but I prevailed. Now, there is a healthy stand of grass covering the entire length of the beach. Its roots intertwine under the sand to create a dam against erosion. The roots take up a larger space than the visible growth. Most of the grass is underground, holding the shifting sands in place. The roots worked to retain the beach sand.
They worked, in part, because of the almost invisible rootlets that grow from the larger, more visible roots. Rootlets are needle-thin and covered in even tinier hair-like strands. These greatly increase the surface area of the root, enabling it to absorb even the most inaccessible points of moisture in the soil. If these rootlets are destroyed during transplanting, the plant will wilt from lack of water and fail to thrive due to lack of mineral nutrients. These rootlets also absorb the chemical-building materials needed for the plant’s growth. Hydrogen ions with positive charges attract minerals such as magnesium and calcium, which have negative charges.
If the plant does not absorb the minerals, then when we eat it, we do not get any minerals. If there is no magnesium in leafy greens, no matter how many are eaten, we do not get magnesium. Much of our fertilizer does not include all of the necessary minerals so the soil is not replenished.
My neurologist recommended taking two vitamin pills daily. I also added 400 mg of magnesium. In an article about soil depletion in Time magazine (6/6/22) they indicated that 52% of Americans were deficient in magnesium, not to mention vitamins A, E, C, potassium and calcium. Magnesium is one of the easy minerals to identify. Not enough magnesium produces constipation and muscle cramps. Deficiencies in other minerals such as potassium and calcium are more difficult to recognize.
This, and much more, is happening right underneath our feet. What may seem like solid ground is teeming with chemical activity. That does not include the myriads of bacterial activity that occur. The ground is churning under our feet and we fail to notice because it is so minute. If it isn’t churning, we are in deep trouble.
Recently, 3-foot rocks were stacked against the sea-side edge of the protective beach grass to provide more barriers to the powerful water. I predict that the first storm will begin moving those large rocks into the ocean and we will find them scattered in the sandy, nearshore, wading area until the ocean totally absorbs them. The ocean is more powerful than a 500-pound rock, but not as powerful as intertwined grassroots.
Plants can crack through cement. They eat dangerous chemicals. They emit life-giving oxygen while cleansing and containing spurious, noxious substances. What they do outside, they also do inside. While there is plenty of greenery outside, keeping potted plants inside is also helpful for providing a clean, breathable, healthy environment.
Importantly, for beach property owners, the grass will preserve our precious and tenuous hold on the valuable strip of land between the marauding ocean and our building’s foundations.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.