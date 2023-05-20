Last week, gales of wind blew onto my fourth floor balcony covering my patio table with tiny specks of detritus. I thought it was termite poop from the wooden ceiling, but the insect exterminator who also arrived a few days later said that it wasn’t from termites. “It is land from the Sahara Desert,” he advised. “Came all the way across the ocean.”

Scientists say that 33 million tons of dirt arrive each year. They use satellites to determine the amount of nutrient dust arriving each year.