Last week, gales of wind blew onto my fourth floor balcony covering my patio table with tiny specks of detritus. I thought it was termite poop from the wooden ceiling, but the insect exterminator who also arrived a few days later said that it wasn’t from termites. “It is land from the Sahara Desert,” he advised. “Came all the way across the ocean.”
Scientists say that 33 million tons of dirt arrive each year. They use satellites to determine the amount of nutrient dust arriving each year.
I got my magnifying glass to examine the speck closely. I couldn’t tell if it was sand or termite residue. I’m going with the sand because that is such a fascinating idea.
I have been told that much of the soil in Key West is a result of dirt that arrived via air currents and was added to our sand to supply nutrients to the barren island.
There are questions about whether it is better for humans to take an active role in vegetation control and attempt to control the environment, or to allow nature to fix things on its own.
Plants know when an adversary has chomped on their leaves. They respond by creating and infusing their leaves with chemicals that make them taste bitter.
Geologists have discovered land near petroglyphs that had indications of human habitation. Around these areas, trees had been felled, which allowed grassland to thrive. They also noticed that these areas contained plantings of coconut palms, more evidence of human habitation.
Palms provide both food and materials for building that indicate areas of human habitation. This specific habitation dated to nearly 4,000 years ago and until as recently as 600 years ago. The thing I found interesting was that during the after years, the forest, which had been altered by human habitation, grew back to its pre-settlement density. It took back the original environment so convincingly that scientists thought it was a virgin forest. It took much closer examination to determine that human-altered landscape had been restored by nature without any assistance from other sources.
That idea is worth examining further.
Geometric patterns cover more than 5,000 square miles of land in Acre, Brazil. Now, 600 years after the settlements were abandoned, evidence of trenches and berms indicate a careful management of the land by the original inhabitants. Due to the enormous amount of carbon soaked up and stored in the Amazon trees, some think that the recovery of the Amazon forests from human damage might have been responsible for the 3.6 Fahrenheit degree drop in temperature that caused the Little Ice Age.
I love the curious mind. Telling stories engages the creative mind and is much more fun and memorable than mere facts. Finding the stories in remnants of lost civilizations is a forever tantalizing task that puts heart into the telling. I wonder who lived there? Who did they love? What were they afraid of? I wonder what mysteries we have yet to find.
