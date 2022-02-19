Dear Dr. Doug,
I was listening to the radio a few mornings ago and one of the on-air personalities was going off about some guy who got mad at her because she let her dog poop and then didn’t pick it up. She was saying that it was OK if your dog poops where nobody is walking because it will just go away naturally since poop is biodegradable. But, she said, if your dog poops on the sidewalk, the proper thing to do is pick it up with a plastic bag. Then, she added, that the plastic bags do more harm to the environment than the poop does! She said that if the poop is out of the way, just leave it.
Is this right? I always clean up after my dog no matter where we walk — in town, the park, the beach, etc. Also, I thought that there was a law that said you have to pick up after your pet? I know a lot of people listen to her on the radio, but a lot of people also read your column. Please inform us all what is the right thing to do.
Thank you,
Dog Lover
Dear Dog Lover,
I have actually received several emails and calls about what you heard.
Here is the Monroe County law as it reads in the books:
4.67e 2) No dog owner or keeper shall, either willfully or negligently, permit the dog to defecate upon any public property, except where designated by official signage, or on private property without the permission of the owner. A dog owner or keeper is required to remove the dog’s feces from any public property or school grounds or any private property upon which the dog is not permitted to defecate. A person having custody or direct control of an animal on property other than his own shall be equipped to collect and shall collect such animal’s solid waste when eliminated.
4.67e7) An owner or keeper of any animal shall immediately remove any excrement deposited by the animal on any property other than that of the owner, whether the animal is lawfully or unlawfully on the property. Failure to do so immediately shall constitute an additional violation of this section.
The fine is $100 for the first offense, and all subsequent violations are $250. Note, some municipalities have their own regulations and the fines may supersede the county regulations.
Even if a dog defecates on your own property it is a good idea to clean it up for several reasons. Feces may be ultimately biodegradable, but, in the meantime, it is a contaminated waste product that is full of pathogens. Especially here in our environmentally sensitive Florida Keys, whenever it rains the water and feces run off into and contaminate the nearshore waters, where people swim, fish and more. Also, scientists have found that a bacterium, called Citrobacter spp., found in dog feces is a contributing cause of our coral reef die off.
Dog feces also carry diseases such as roundworms, Salmonella, E. coli, Giardia, Leptospirosis, Parvovirus and other enteric coliforms (disease causing) bacteria. These are diseases that can affect other dogs AND people!
Regarding the plastic bags, Greg Sullivan, the senior district manager of Waste Management, says that biodegradable bags are excellent and safe to use. They end up in a landfill where they dissolve over time, and many are actually incinerated before they ever get into the ground.
Nobody wants to look at, smell or step in dog feces. People should be courteous and clean up after their pets.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.