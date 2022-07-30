Jeffery James Higgins is an established writer of essays and creative nonfiction. “Furious: Sailing into Terror” is his debut thriller novel. His nonliterary resumé shows him to be a true American hero. He is a former reporter, former elected official and retired supervisory special agent who wrestled an IED away from a suicide bomber, fought the Taliban in combat and chased terrorists across five continents. He has received both the Attorney General’s Award for Exceptional Heroism and the DEA Award of Valor.
His protagonist for this book is Dr. Dagney Steele, a resident surgeon at Boston Pediatric. Dagney is suffering from an acute, never-ending, deep depression six months after the SIDS death of her 3-month-old daughter, Emma. Her marriage is struggling. Her surgeon husband, Brad, is getting fed up with her inability to cope. Despite her phobic fear of water and boats resulting from a childhood tragedy, her less-than-supportive husband springs a trip on her and then badgers his reluctant wife into joining him on a monthlong solo yacht sail from Bali, Indonesia, across the Indian Ocean to the Maldives purportedly to get away and regain her perspective. She relents and off they go. Brad is an experienced sailor and begins to teach Dagney the rudiments of sailing. At first things seem better, and it seems nothing can go wrong.
The sea is open and wild, peaceful and dangerous. After all, a watercraft in peril at sea can be impossible to find, but with today’s technology Dagney feels that risk is mitigated. Then things begin to turn bad. They get hit by almost every calamity possible: lightning strikes, storms, damaged and lost communication systems, windless doldrums, sunburn, broken bones, cut feet, starvation, lack of medicine and sharks. However, the biggest threat turns out to be one no one (including me) would ever have imagined.
Think of this book as “The Shining” on a yacht. Or maybe think about it like “The Shining” meets “Moby Dick.” It seemed to scream “make me into a movie,” since it’s the perfect blend of suspense, thrill and moving characters. It reads at a feverish pace. It starts as a slow burner, but as the speed picks up and it becomes a rollercoaster ride of emotions, the chapters get shorter and shorter, intensifying the story even more. At certain points, I had to stop to take a calming breath before I could continue reading.
It is told from Dagney’s point of view. At first Dagney got on my nerves with her constant preoccupation about feeling sorry for herself, but I grew closer to her as the book wore on and events made her deal with her ongoing challenges. I will admit that I didn’t always agree with some of the choices she made. Brad was equally unlikable. He was a wealthy, narcissistic blue-blood who had his own psychological kinks to work out and a dark backstory of his own.
One reason I picked this book to read was my desire to learn more about sailing and to pick up sailing terminology. The book was successful in this regard. This aspect was impeccably researched, and the author writes with precision and expertise. This was an excellent, edge-of-your-seat, quick-to-read, tale. It ominously builds to an epic run-hide-fight story that takes place in a small space surrounded by an endless sea.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”