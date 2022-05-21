Two weeks ago, after reading my Mother’s Day column about yard sale finds, my friend Elizabeth Chamberlain sent me a picture of a long line of people waiting to get into a Saturday morning “estate” sale, not to be confused with yard sale. I’ve yet to identify the difference other than the implication that the stuff being sold is a cut above your everyday household items. She wrote a caption about my timely column and looking for retro finds at yard sales.
That morning, as it happened, I was attending what was definitely an estate sale where it seemed the entire population of Nantucket had assembled. These mega-sales are a lot of fun, as much for the camaraderie as for the shopping experience. People attending yard sales are usually a friendly bunch and we see islanders we haven’t bumped into for awhile. The line leading into the house was long and everyone chatted with those in front and in back of them. It was a beautiful day and no one was in a hurry.
Yard sales are not for the indecisive, and by the looks of the “leaving line,” more people found something worth the trip than not. Although I have to believe that the young woman who decided to buy the ugly, albeit kitschy vase, might be regifting it by Christmas.
People who collect things love yard sales. There’s always the thrill of the hunt. Most collections began quite innocently, with one item purchased or given as a gift, unrelated to anything. That first item set the wheels in motion, and before the collector knew it, he or she was officially a collector. Collecting can have meaning or it can be totally arbitrary. For example, a friend of mine collected artifacts related to the whaling industry and over many years amassed an impressive collection worthy of a museum’s interest. My husband’s uncle had the unfortunate nickname of “Bunny.” Over a lifetime he received more ceramic bunnies than anyone would want and felt obligated to display them in a specially made breakfront.
My mother had a collection of English teacups with an unusual handle called a “wishbone.” Each had a different floral pattern. Other people like it when a friend or relative has a collection because it makes it easy to buy them just the right gift.
When I was working on my book “Salvage Style,” I found lots of people with collections of creamware pottery. It’s pretty to display and useful to use. Decorator Michael Pelkey has an impressive collection of ironstone molds that has appeared in many magazines, and he often includes these items in the island homes he decorates. The trend right now is toward modern kitchens with gray or white countertops and cabinets. Creamware and white ironstone bowls would be the perfect compliment to soften the coolness with a touch of country charm. Right now, creamware is coveted. The color is so subtly this side of white, and the extraordinary workmanship is still appreciated today. I love the soft glow and smooth feel of the creamy brilliant glaze. When set on a table these pieces are simply elegant under candlelight.
Stoneware is dense pottery fired at high temperatures to make it resistant to temperatures. It is non-porous, made from clay and more durable than other pottery. Stoneware has stone-like qualities and is found in common household items like coffee mugs. In the late 1800s stoneware was sold in huge quantities to the agricultural communities and appealed to farmers who had to feed all the people who helped with the harvest. It was practical and durable.
Creamware came into vogue between 1760 and 1790 and spread throughout Europe. In this country, a Wedgewood potter named John Bartram began making it in 1770. Teapots, coffeepots and pitchers were made on a potter’s wheel, while plates, handles, tableware and elaborate decoration were press molded. It’s not so rare to find a mixing bowl at yard sales or flea markets, even in antique shops, and they’re not terribly expensive. I have several, even a few I brought back from flea markets in the south of France. These are mustard color or cobalt blue, and I love thinking of the households where they may have resided.
Another pottery of an entirely different sort with a vintage quality that is making a comeback is Fiestaware. This dinnerware is rather heavy and distinguishable for its pastel and gaudy colors. It was designed by Fredrick H. Rhead in 1936. The Art Deco styling, featuring concentric circles and 11 brilliantly colored glazes was produced through 1969. When it was reintroduced in 1986 in new colors it became popular all over again. Its jaunty style and serviceable practicality makes it a favorite for everyday use. It seems to be quite at home in a Key West kitchen.
With summer almost here, many people are lightening up and decluttering, a good time to do some scavenging. You may find a perfectly good vintage something. And who knows, it could be the beginning of a collection.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.