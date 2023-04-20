Strong abdominal muscles are vital for maintaining good posture, preventing back pain and improving overall athletic performance. However, not all ab exercises are equally effective. Some common exercises, such as sit-ups and traditional crunches, can strain the lower back and neck unnecessarily.

A team led by Peter Francis, Ph.D., and Jennifer Davis, M.A., in SDSU’s Biomechanics Lab, decided to find the best exercises to activate your abdominal muscles. These are the top three, with detailed instructions on how to perform each one.

Tags

Recommended for you