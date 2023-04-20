Strong abdominal muscles are vital for maintaining good posture, preventing back pain and improving overall athletic performance. However, not all ab exercises are equally effective. Some common exercises, such as sit-ups and traditional crunches, can strain the lower back and neck unnecessarily.
A team led by Peter Francis, Ph.D., and Jennifer Davis, M.A., in SDSU’s Biomechanics Lab, decided to find the best exercises to activate your abdominal muscles. These are the top three, with detailed instructions on how to perform each one.
BICYCLE CRUNCH: Bicycle crunches are a variation on the classic crunch exercise that involves alternating opposite elbow to opposite knee movements.
1) Lay down face up on a mat and place the fingertips behind the ears. Bend your knees at a 90-degree angle. Keep your heels and shoulders slightly off the ground.
2) Engage your core muscles, exhale and lift your shoulders and upper back up, bringing your right elbow towards your left knee.
3) Inhale while extending the spine and straightening the left leg.
4) Switch sides, bringing your left elbow towards your right knee, and continue to alternate for several reps.
Key points: Move in a controlled motion. Bring both shoulder blades off the mat with each rep. Extend the straight leg completely with each rep bringing it as close to the floor as possible to engage the obliques and lower abdominals. If the lower back fatigues, re-emphasize core activation on each rep.
Common cheats: Do not roll from one side to the other. Do not allow the heels to touch the floor. Do not place fingers behind the head, just the ears. Do not attempt to touch the elbow to the knee; instead, focus on bringing the rib to the hip.
CAPTAIN’S CHAIR: To do this exercise, you will need a captain’s chair or similar equipment with armrests and back support. You can do an advanced version of the exercise while hanging from an overhead bar.
1) Stand in front of the captain’s chair and grip the armrests with your hands.
2) Lift yourself off the ground and use your arms to support your weight.
3) Engage your core muscles and raise your legs straight out in front of you, so they are parallel to the ground.
4) If you cannot keep your legs straight out, you can work up to it. Start by raising your legs and keeping them bent, as shown in the illustration.
5) Hold this position for a moment, then slowly lower your legs back down to the starting position and repeat.
Key points: It’s essential to keep your core engaged and your body straight throughout the exercise to maximize the benefits and avoid straining your back. Use a controlled descent to keep continuous tension on the abdominals and hip flexors. As you get stronger, you can increase the difficulty of the exercise by holding a weight or a medicine ball between your feet.
Common cheats: Do not break tension on the abdominals or hip flexors between reps. Do not swing or jerk the legs. Do not lock the knees.
STABILITY BALL CRUNCH: You will need a stability ball and a flat surface to do this exercise.
1) Sit on the stability ball with your feet flat on the ground and slightly wider than your shoulders. Put your fingertips behind your ears.
2) Walk your feet forward until your lower back rests on the ball and your knees are bent at a 90-degree angle.
3) Engage your core muscles, lift your upper body off the ball, and exhale, bringing your shoulders and head up towards your knees.
4) Hold this position for a moment, then inhale and slowly lower your upper body to the starting position. Repeat.
Key points: To determine the appropriate ball size, when in position (Step 2), the hips should be level with or below the knees. If the hips are higher than the knees, use a smaller ball. Keep the neck in a neutral position throughout the exercise. The sacrum (lower part of your spine just above the tailbone) should remain pressed against the ball. The ball should remain stationary during the entire exercise. If the lower back hurts during this exercise, the transversus abdominis is likely not engaged. Re-examine core activation to correct this.
Common cheats: Do not let the shoulders touch the ball or wrap the spine around the ball. Do not drop the hips, jerk the back, or move the knee joint when crunching.
Variations: To decrease difficulty, cross your arms over your chest, making a fist with each hand and place fists under the chin. You can also use a large ball to make it easier. To increase difficulty, put feet closer together.
Check with your doctor before beginning any diet or exercise program.