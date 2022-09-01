The weight-loss soap, baby food and microbiome diets

Trainer Leigh Pujado and some unusual diet ideas.

 Photo illustration provided by WeBeFit

Diet plans come in all shapes and sizes, but many have a theme. Lower fat, lower carbs, higher protein, food restrictions or fasting. They tend to be relatively straightforward and, if the dieter is careful, low risk.

But if you’re promoting a diet, those safer options won’t get you publicity. You need a “hook,” something that only you recommend to gain interest and traction. Unfortunately, that’s an opportunity for con artists and grifters. Here are three of the more unusual diet plans I’ve encountered during the past 20 years.