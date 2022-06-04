Now that the season is winding down, the snowbirds have left and many islanders are anticipating an event-free stretch of relaxation. But Lynda Frechette’s blog and Ed Krane’s newsletter do not indicate a slowing of events. One local woman said to another, “I need a rest from all the activities.”
Leisure time is almost non-existent in the season. How did this happen on an island where everyone goes to get “away from it all?” Since the pandemic many people rediscovered their homes and are fixing up, redecorating, cooking and finding ways to make their homes their happy places. Why do all this fixing up and then leave the wonderfully perfect nest you’ve created?
The allure of staying home has reached irresistible proportions. “Why go to an overpriced restaurant when I can make a great meal at home?” one woman said to her friend. Another replied, “I’d rather buy a good bottle of wine and stay in with a Netflix movie or a good book.” And now that we can socialize, sharing that wonderful home you’ve created with friends has become another joyful experience. The comfort of our homes has never been stronger. Cocktail parties, art openings restaurants, expensive-ticketed events can become overload and staying home as an antidote sounds pretty good. Phrases like “binge watch” no longer illicit feelings of guilt. Socializing on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat have replaced out-of-house experiences. Everyone year ‘rounder I know in Key West is sighing with relief to finally be able to read a book in one sitting.
Of course, going out has its pluses. We do it for the possibility of a fabulous experience (which rarely happens). Because Key West draws great talents, it’s hard to resist opportunities while they’re available. If you’re visiting the island you want to embrace it all. It’s part of the vacation experience. However, when you live in a place where others go to have fun, staying home can be quite appealing. Some would argue that leaving the comfort of our nests is how we grow, challenge ourselves and have new and sometimes meaningful experiences. When someone invites you to do something, it’s hard to refuse by saying you have plans to stay in. Being a couch potato had a negative meaning not so long ago. But then along came “nesting,” which sounds a lot more positive, as in, “I’m nesting this weekend.”
I, for one, think there’s no place like home. Home is my happy place and going out is an interruption to my comfort. But I’ve also found that an occasional outing makes staying in that much more delicious, and once I’ve joined the world of the so-called beautiful people, I more often than not have a really good time — as long as the outing doesn’t last more than two hours! How do we find balance? We hate to miss a great play, the pleasure of a meal at a “talked about” new restaurant, a musical event or a famous author’s talk. But staying home is the reward at the end of the season.
On my “other” island we’re just gearing up for the season and I feel my excuses for not going out will become quite lame. The summer season in Key West is mighty short. Enjoy it. Pick and choose the things you’re most attracted to and leave some “down” time for getting into being at home. Preserve your sanity. Decide not to be part of every island-wide event — for now.
As I write this I am jealously aware that Key West is grinding to a halt while Nantucket is on steroids. Everyday more and more cars and people descend on the island until it feels as though we’re going to sink. The activities are mind-boggling and locals begin to feel as though there’s no time to just go about our daily routines peacefully. I am doing my best to stay grounded, and when asked what I’m doing this weekend, I answer, “I’m staying home.” Yes, I’m working on a new book. Yes, I have newspaper columns to write, but that’s my work and that is why I don’t feel I have to go into frenzy mode just because it’s “the season.” But I do have to remind myself that I am not on vacation. And it is fun to see people I only see during the summer, in moderation. I finished planting my garden, a never-ending project from one year to the next. It’s spring and our season has not yet fully morphed into hysteria. Thankfully, my neighbor’s leaf blowing routine has yet to begin. For two more weeks I can exist in the calm before the storm. On Monday morning when I’m asked, “What did you do this weekend?” I can honestly say, without any trace of guilt, “Stayed home.”
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.