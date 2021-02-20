COVID has gotten me off track a bit this winter. I’ve pretty much dissected all the negative feelings we’ve experienced and ways to avoid them with kindness, recognizing joy, even once again worrying about thread count. But it’s time to get back to the things we look forward to and one of my pleasures is yard sales. While we have to attend them responsibly, I’m looking forward to that activity as a way of easing back into some sort of normal.
I was reminded of this when my friends Hal and Don drove up to Cudjoe Key a couple of weekends ago for a yard sale and returned with a variety of great finds. They proudly exhibited a perfectly good jacket they bought for a dollar, a couple of McCoy planters and a few odds and ends that reminded me there is value in everything. If you go with an open mind. Anyone can find something of value in what someone is getting rid of. I see this often with creative friends and artists who create artwork from found objects. This island has its own recycling system. Nothing stays on a curb for more than a few minutes.
The following is a Nantucket story, but could just as easily have happened in Key West. One spring morning we strapped a perfectly good wicker chaise lounge to the top of our Jeep to take to our local dump. We were tired of it and I never got around to making a cushion for it. Nobody ever lounged on it, so it was just in the way. As we pulled into a parking space, a fellow pulled his spiffy sports car up alongside us and asked if we were getting rid of the chaise. He thought his wife might like it and if not, he would bring it back to the landfill the following week. We were happy to have him lift it off the top of our car and watched as he maneuvered it into his sporty little car. The dump is a great equalizer among its denizens.
Several months later, I was trimming bushes in my yard when this same fellow drove by. Recognizing me, he stopped to give an update on the chaise, which his wife liked. She had a cushion made and he wanted me to know how much they were enjoying it. My first thought was, “Don’t tell me that.” I had a flash of “seller’s” remorse. But I was glad to know the chaise had been recycled and that nothing good ever leaves the island.
But my favorite story took place over 20 years ago when visiting our friends Carol and Karl Lindquist, formerly of Love Lane in Key West. When we sat down to dinner, I exclaimed that the table was set with my grandmother’s dishes that I had donated to the Salvation Army many years before. “I bought them for 25 cents apiece. You can have them,” she offered. “I didn’t want them then and I don’t now, but I’m glad to have a meal on them again and to be reminded of my grandmother,” I told her.
Recycling, of course, is not a new idea, but here in Key West everyone seems very good at creatively furnishing their homes with found objects. My friend Woody Cornell bought a house on Florida Street and called to ask me to come see how it was furnished. It was a thrill to see every single item in the house was from the Art Deco period and Woody proudly told me everything was gotten at yard sales, junk yards or off the street.
While everyone now shops on the internet, it isn’t half as much fun as finding a bargain in someone’s front yard. I know young people just starting out who have furnished an entire apartment for less than a week’s pay and will probably have lots of stories to tell about finding someone’s grandmother’s dishes in the distant future. I am very proud of the two, early Jack Baron paintings (for those who remember him) I snagged at a yard sale and now hang in my Nantucket cottage. What fun is it to find perfectly good, mismatched kitchen chairs, paint them yourself, recover the seats with fabric you also got at the yard sale and brag to your friends about them costing only $5 apiece.
Many years ago, I bought the most outlandish lamp shades for $3 for my friend Patrick’s funky lamp he proudly displayed in his Truman Annex home. He was a consummate and self-proclaimed “dumpster diver,” well-known throughout Key West, and the found lamp was just waiting for the right shades. While Patrick is no longer with us, his wife, Sophie, is a good friend and I love seeing that lamp, from long ago, still residing on her deck. It reminds me of Patrick and his free spirit.
If you have a good recycling story to share send me an email leslie@leslielinsley.com.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.