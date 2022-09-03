Growing up in my parents’ house in the way back, we blamed middle brother Mike for whatever transgressions caught my mother’s attention. Grossly unfair, of course, since it was usually my sister who dared Mike to do stuff he ought not. He happily obliged.

It’s like that with our island visitors. Key West locals roll their eyes and with a dismissive groan say, “Must be a tourist.” As though only tourists do dumb stuff. Well, here it is, smack on the cusp of Grumble Season, and with so few visitors on the island (at least compared to the past two COVID-inspired summers), stupid stuff still happens.