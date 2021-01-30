Right after last week’s column, my good friend Sophie McGee sent me the most appropriate article from her recent New Yorker magazine. It was titled, “The Long History of Japanese Tidying Up.” It could not have been more appropriate or coincidentally timely on the heels of my column referencing Marie Kondo and her best-selling book, “The Joy of Tidying Up.”
According to the New Yorker writer, Kondo is just the current manifestation of a tradition of cleaning in Japan. In fact, the article quotes Shunryu Suzuki, the founder of the San Francisco Zen Center and a nourisher of the American counterculture. His advice could be easily credited to Kondo by gullible Westerners who apparently bought the concept as revolutionary — and perhaps it is in this country. However, Suzuki’s words of wisdom were written a decade before Kondo was born. But, kudos to her for waking us up and presenting us with what appeared to be a new concept, but was a given in Japan.
The Japanese apparent fastidiousness in matters of cleaning, organizing, decluttering and the joy of all these endeavors has been a fact of life for centuries. That’s right. The Japanese find cleaning to be a form of release, even play. School children end their day cleaning their desks and classrooms before leaving for the day. This Japanese author wrote about the memories he had of the worn, wide, wooden floorboards he cleaned as a child, and how it enriched him to think of generations before him walking on these boards. He threw himself into the rhythm of the work, never thinking of it as a chore. I like that image in relation to gentrification of old houses.
Many younger and new homeowners who buy early homes don’t always appreciate the stories a house contains within its interior, and how it can become a lineage to our past. But that’s a subject for another column.
During this past year many people working and staying at home have become more aware of their surroundings. Homes are getting repaired, spruced up and cleaned like never before. People are spending time cooking and crafting and involved in “stay at home” activities they never had time for. My interest in the Japanese culture was peaked as I learned that the entire country treats the first few days of the new year as a time for cleansing. They remove every piece of furniture and accessories from a room, clean it thoroughly and then thoughtfully put each item back, removing anything that doesn’t do something for their spirit anymore. I would call this the ultimate joy of tidying up. Tidy, indeed!
There is something very appealing in this idea when it comes to COVID, isolation and not being able to socialize. You don’t need another person to do it with. You don’t leave your home. You are doing something physical. You can play music or put on the news while you work. And I’m pretty sure the end result will be satisfying, even though you probably won’t be inclined to make it a New Year’s ritual. Most Americans think of New Year’s Day as one of totally vegging out without guilt, watching TV and eating junk food. Cleaning house as an alternative way to celebrate would be a hard sell. But it’s an idea for the end of the first month, especially if you haven’t put away your holiday decorations. I did notice Michael Pelkey’s front porch Christmas tree has finally been replaced with a lovely flowering plant.
On the other hand, if cleaning house has absolutely no appeal to you, I’d like to offer an alternative. Learn the art of doing nothing. Yes, doing nothing is an art. It must be done with skill, panache and absolutely devoid of guilt. It amazes me how little I can get done in a day if I really put my mind to it. But sitting around doing nothing has to feel like you’re doing something. So when I’m by the pool staring out into space, I tell myself I’m working. Thinking is work and we all need thinking time.
A couple of years ago one of the women in my exercise class endearingly announced that she thought I should be writing for “Seinfeld.” This was in response to a column about sheet thread count, admittedly a trivial subject. But that is what my column is about — the minutia of life that we all deal with. When I asked her why she thought I should write for “Seinfeld,” she said, “Because you write about nothing.” I took that as a supreme compliment and have told this story often. The point is, if you really want to feel good about doing nothing, find one nagging problem that needs fixing or solving and spend the day contemplating the best way to get this done — for another time. The result will definitely leave you feeling like doing nothing turned out to be most satisfying and may surely, in time, lead to a job well done.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.