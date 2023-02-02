Three lessons to teach your children about food

Trainer Albert Herasme sets a timer for 25 minutes when he starts a meal and doesn’t eat seconds until it goes off.

 Photo illustration provided by WeBeFit

Growing up, my parents taught me how to ride a bike. They helped me with my homework, taught me how to keep things clean and encouraged me to build healthy relationships. Those are all life skills I’ve used to thrive. They didn’t help me understand more about the food I needed to survive.

Don’t get me wrong; my parents taught me the basics. We should all eat less junk food. Fruit and vegetables are good for you. But the important stuff like how to deal with cravings, stress eating, unhealthy snacking or just how to slow down when I eat were things they didn’t understand.