Dear Readers,
It is that time of year when not only do I start getting calls and emails about astraphobia, but my own dog freaks out every time there is a thunderstorm. This is a complicated issue and there is no single, simple solution.
Both dogs and cats can be sensitive to thunder and loud noise, but with cats, the problem is usually not self-destructive. Most dogs are apathetic, not caring at all or even sleeping through the thunderstorms or loud bangs. Others, unfortunately, have been known to jump through plate glass windows trying to get away from the noise (and many have been seriously hurt).
These pets usually experience an increase in heart rate, their pupils dilate and they have an “anxious” expression. Many tremble and pace, or look for a place to hide, like under a bed, in a closet, etc.
The BEST way to deal with this serious problem is to condition your pet to the noise. That involves buying or making some audiotapes of thunder. Start by playing the tapes at a low volume and make sure that the pet is listening, and reward it with lots of petting, positive words and some dog treats. After a few sessions, play the tape when the dog is not expecting it (when the dog is sleeping). Immediately give positive rewards when the dog awakes. It won’t take long for the dog to associate the thunder noise with rewards.
Prevention is the best way to help with phobic dogs. Melatonin, an over-the-counter supplement, should be given daily during the rainy season. Large dogs (over 20 pounds) should get 3 mg daily, and small dogs (less than 20 pounds) should get one-half of a 3 mg tablet (1½ mg). When you hear a thunderstorm coming in from the distance, give a booster melatonin dose of the same amount. This protocol works for the vast majority of phobic pets.
One of the theories as to why some dogs seem more sensitive to approaching thunderstorms is that they can feel a build up of static electricity in their fur. Preventing this can be a key to keeping these dogs calm.
Thunder shirts and Storm Defender Capes are becoming more popular. These are a snugly fitting “coat” that you put on your dog when you hear thunder off in the distance, and it works by preventing the static in their fur (www.thundershirt.com).
Safe spots (bathroom, closet, etc.), earmuffs, background noises, noise canceling headsets, etc., can all be tried.
If the above ideas don’t help, and not all dogs will respond, then you really need to visit your family veterinarian. There are several very effective prescription tranquilizers and medications that cut down thunder anxiety such as Xanax and Trazodone. CBD has been shown to help with some dogs, but check with your veterinarian before you randomly try it on your pet.
An older medication, Acepromazine, which is a sedative, just makes the pet sleepy. It does NOT cut down on anxiety, and more importantly, it can make the dog more sensitive to loud noises. Although it used to be the most common medication to help with noise phobias, it is no longer recommended.
Adaptil, which comes as a collar or room diffuser, and Solliquin are daily preventatives to be given during storm season. Sileo, an oral liquid medication, can be used as a rescue drug once the dog has started to have a noise reaction. Sileo is rapid-acting (within a few minutes) and highly effective. Talk to your pet’s doctor as every pet is different, and pets with medical conditions may require customized therapy. Unfortunately, there is no “silver bullet” to cure thunder phobias. In fact, a cure is generally not possible, but control is. The best treatment is prevention and desensitization.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.