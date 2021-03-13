A birthday, anniversary or other special occasion is an opportunity to buy a gift, but more importantly to wrap it. Some people are so creative at wrapping gifts that you almost don’t want to rip off the paper and ribbons. My daughter always picks out the perfect book to give me for important occasions and always wraps it appropriately for the subject. It’s an art and a wonderful opportunity for creativity.
The other day I was talking to my friend Michael Pelkey about ribbon. He had given me a beautifully wrapped gift with elaborately tied black-and-white striped, 2-inch-wide ribbons. His signature has always been his wrappings, and the personal cards he sends are written in an exquisitely artistic script. When an envelope arrives in my mailbox (there have been many over the years) with his recognizable handwriting on it, it sends a message that something special is inside. Over the years I’ve received gifts from him and always save the ribbons and doodads that make up the presentation. I am parsimonious when recycling bits and pieces of his wrappings. Many bows are secured with a sequined or beaded pin or some other costume jewelry attached. I wait a day to open his gift because I savor the artistic wrapping before removing it. The actual wrapping paper is a brown paper bag, but the striped ribbon is topped with a bow in the center and a large, gaudy, faux pearl brouche in the shape of a star with a “diamond” in the center.
Ribbon is something we take for granted. We expect to see it on a present. At Christmas time it’s red and green, pastel for Easter and definitely red for a Valentine gift. But ribbons, if you’ve never given it much thought, come in a myriad of widths, patterns, colors, styles and material. I love the wide, wire-rimmed French ribbon and received a birthday gift from Michael tied with 3-inch-wide, grosgrain moss green ribbon. The wire rims make it possible to wrinkle and squinch and mold the bow and ribbon ends to a graceful wavy shape. The mossy green ribbon encircled a bright pink paper a la a Lily Pulitzer motif. The consumable gift is long gone, but the ribbon and wrapping paper live on in my “odds and ends” box. Someone worthy of this wrapping will enjoy it in its next iteration.
Ribbon is a thin band of material for decorative binding and tying. Michael told me it was first created to line the inside rim of hats and shoes. He worked as a personal chef for Vera Schiff whose company made ribbons. These were high-end ribbons created exclusively for elegant stores such as Tiffany, Henri Bendel, Bergdorf Goodman and many more. The boxes and wrappings were so distinct as to announce to the receiver that the gift inside was special because of where it was purchased. The wrappings were the best advertising for the stores. I sold my decoupage boxes to all of them, and always loved buying something as inexpensive as a bamboo pen from Bendel’s, because no matter how inexpensive the item, it was wrapped in their brown-and-white-striped tissue, placed in the same striped box, put into a brown-and-white-striped bag and wrapped with their lavish, brown-and-white-stripped ribbon. I’m sure the wrappings often cost the store more than the item inside, but they knew the value of public relations. And who doesn’t recognize the turquoise Tiffany wrapping? Michael confirmed that the ribbons were designed by Schiff.
Cultures around the world use ribbon in their hair, around the body, and as ornamentation on animals and building. Luxurious materials used to make ribbons are satin, organza, silk, velvet and grosgrain. Because so little material is needed, the luxury of buying ribbons is affordable. Ribbons definitely make a package statement. The paper wrap can be as humble as a paper bag, tissue paper or even shelf lining, but it’s what you do with the ribbons that makes it distinctive. Think of this the next time you have a gift to wrap. When I finally opened the package from Michael it was a tin of chocolate-covered sea salt caramels. They were just as wonderful as the wrapping that I saved.
Some ribbon facts:
• Ribbon-weaving was established near St. Etienne, France, in the 11th century and that town has remained the headquarters of the industry in Europe. In the late 19th century, a Frenchman, C.M. Offray, also from Etienne, became a huge manufacturer of ribbons and the C.M. Offray Co. and Sons is probably the largest manufacturer of ribbons in the USA today.
• Ribbons are used as symbols of support and awareness for various causes and are called “awareness ribbons.” Ribbons, of course, are used in ribbon-cutting ceremonies.
So, go into any fabric shop and buy a few yards of different ribbons just to have on hand for your next gift-wrapping project. Be extravagant. It’s one of the cheapest and easiest ways to express creativity.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.