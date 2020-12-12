Dear Readers,
I saw this posted on a veterinary Facebook group page. It gives you an idea what our receptionists have to deal with every day (I suspect it may be somewhat similar in other medical offices as well). I hope you get a laugh out of it!
Dr. D
(P.S. This stuff really happens!)
Welcome to the Veterinary Automated Telephone System:
Press 01 to schedule an appointment for your pet.
Press 02 to have your pet seen immediately.
Press 03 to speak directly to the vet.
Press 04 to obtain the vet’s home telephone number.
Press 05 to tell a receptionist your life history.
Press 06 to scream at a receptionist for something she has nothing to do with.
Press 07 to scream at the vet.
Press 08 to disagree with the vet’s diagnosis or treatment plan because you read something different on the internet.
Press 09 to ask the same question five times just in case the answer might change.
Press 10 if you feel your pet’s condition is more important than the emergency patient the vet is currently seeing.
Press 11 if your pet’s condition has persisted for six months but has suddenly become an emergency and needs to be seen this evening because you are going on vacation tomorrow.
Press 12 if your pet has not eaten in eight days and you are only now becoming concerned and it is Friday evening.
Press 13 if you are angry because you declined all treatments and your pet is now decompensating rapidly.
Press 14 to determine if your pet’s condition is serious enough to be seen immediately. If it is after midnight, our team of experts will be standing by to debate the issue with you for as long as it takes to get you to agree it can wait until tomorrow.
Press 15 if your dog has not had a bowel movement in more than 13 days, you’ve only just become concerned and have no money, and you just want free advice over the phone.
Press 16 to demand immediate treatment but would like to pay us “sometime after next month.”
Press 17 if you need to bring in 10 unvaccinated puppies with vomiting and diarrhea and you will only have $10 in your pocket.
Press 18 if your plan to arrive at our facility in your new Jaguar XJS but would like a discount.
Press 19 if you got a puppy from the shelter, it comes down with parvo, and you are extremely angry no vet will treat it for free.
Press 20 if you would like to euthanize a pet that you can no longer afford to care for.
Press 21 if your pet has removed its bandage because you took off the Elizabethan collar even though you were explicitly told to leave in on until the surgery wound heals.
Press 22 if you have already given your kitten Tylenol and want to know if it was the right thing to do.
Press 23 if you would like to accuse the vet of not caring about animals because all vets are ONLY in it for the money!
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.