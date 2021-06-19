John Dean’s books are regulars on Amazon’s bestseller lists. He has written 16 novels under his own name in his DCI John Blizzard and DCI Jack Harris series. He also created the DCI Danny Radford novels under the pseudonym John Stanley. “The Vixen’s Scream” is the second of the Jack Harris series.
Let me begin with a synopsis of the plot. Detective Jack Harris heads the Criminal Investigation Division in the small, sleepy, fictional English community of Leyton Bridge. Harris is not an especially likable character. He is a gruff, old-school, dedicated dinosaur with a bad temper, the kind of cop many more modern types wish didn’t exist. He doesn’t treat criminals with kid gloves, and he despises and mistrusts the press, making them work extra hard for any morsel he grudgingly passes out.
The story begins with a character talking about all the graves lined up at the Mill. It then jumps to Jenny Meynell, a newly arrived resident from London who reports that she has heard women screaming over the course of several nights. The desk sergeant tries to explain to her that the screams are most likely either a wolf or a fox vixen in heat, and that this is often mistaken for a human scream. Naturally, the reader assumes there is a connection between these two narratives.
Dean then begins to interweave other stories into the plot, like a murdered woman, a robbery in a nearby town, the heart attack of the robbery victim, dead dogs, a second murder victim and an insane local resident who wants to confess to crimes that no one even knew existed. These intricate plots bounce back and forth with twists and turns that I found hard to keep up with. Making things worse was that I was having a hard time “Americanizing” events as they unfolded. Things were somewhat hard to follow with all the English idioms and foreign phrases Dean uses. I found myself often having to pause and figure out exactly what he was trying to say.
I had read probably 80% of this book and wasn’t sure I had a clue as to what was going on. There were so many characters, each with their unrelated problems, that it was almost impossible for me to keep them in mind as the possible murderer. If I hadn’t committed the time to the book to write this column, I might have thrown in the towel. The real problem might have been that there was not a single character worth following.
The characters were stiff like cardboard without much depth. Harris’ sidekick seemed to have no personality. One of the subplots involved the witness protection program. This plot seemed somewhat farfetched. Another involved eight buried dogs. This was left hanging with no explanations. I thought that the conclusion was bit strained and not especially well thought out. The ending seemed to come too quickly. After building up the story for the majority of the book, it was solved in a dozen pages or so. I would say that I hope the next book in the series gets better, but I don’t expect to be there to find out.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Demonic Conspiracy.’