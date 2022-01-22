One of the things I missed during COVID was going to yard and estate sales. It’s a great social event and a way to find some real bargains. Walk into any house on the island no matter how grand or humble and you’re bound to find at least one item that came from a yard sale. And it is usually the first thing a proud homeowner will point out.
“Look at this wonderful bowl I got for 50 cents!” they exclaim, ignoring the priceless antique table it sits on.
“All the good stuff is gone,” I overheard someone tell a new arrival at a yard sale I attended. “You should have been here 10 minutes ago.” I wanted to say, “You have to be kidding! It is one minute after the advertised time and the ad said, ‘no early birds!’”
But I’m a seasoned yard sale goer and know enough to ignore these comments. Someone somewhere is always getting rid of stuff, and what better way to get rid of clutter than to make it someone else’s treasure?
I have been a yard sale attendee for most of my adult life.
I can hardly pass up even the most meager display on a rickety card table, in the rain. I ‘m convinced that any household item I need will eventually turn up at such a sale. What really drives those who are obsessed is the possibility of finding something truly valuable.
Last weekend I was riding around town with two talented “spotters” of discarded treasures. Michael Pelkey is an interior designer extraordinaire. He has an eye for the unusual and the houses he decorates from scratch, or those just in need of tweaking, exude personality and are awe inspiring. We’ve been friends for years and I’m still asking, “how did you think of that?” “Where did you get that fabulous whatever that is?” I should know by now it’s in is genes.
Hal Bromm can spot a great discarded treasure on a curbside from a mile away and never throws anything away, secure in the knowledge that these discards are worthy of repurposing, even if the ultimate use is not immediately apparent. His collection of lampshades attests to this credo. So, here we were coming home from a disappointing trip to see what we could find at the Kmart going out of business sale. It was pouring rain, and as we passed a side street, both men simultaneously let out a squeal. I was completely oblivious to the cause of their involuntary excitement — a rusted, slightly distorted trolley cart left on the sidewalk, apparently for the taking.
“Should we go around the block and pick it up?” Michael asked. “Sure,” said Hal, and before I could weigh in, the cart was emptied of its accumulated water and, with a bit of maneuvering, wedged into the trunk of the car. On the floor of the back seat was a wooden chair (an earlier find), a wooden pineapple on a stand and two perfectly good lampshades that Michael found on the street.
Apparently, his car was becoming the adjunct storage unit for this burgeoning business. I was beginning to understand that curbside “shopping” and dumpster diving are alive and thriving on this island, but one needs a keen eye and hesitation isn’t an option. As Hal and I were being dropped off, Michael reached in back of his seat and pulled out a beautiful brocade table runner in perfect condition.
“Can either of you use this?” he asked. “I couldn’t pass it up.”
Hal took it, not knowing exactly where it will be used. Maybe it can disguise and elevate the rusted trolley cart?
Key West has an inordinate number of creative homeowners whose houses reflect a lifestyle that has shaped the culture of the island. How we furnish a home, what we choose to live with, speaks volumes about who we are. Yard sales are one way to recycle within a community. Leaving discards on the curb for the taking is another.
Sometimes finding something you didn’t know you wanted can dictate an eclectic decorating direction. It takes a bit of practice to develop the confidence to spot a gem and, if need be, evaluate, on the spot, how fixable or useful it is or can be. All of those who have collecting in their DNA know the thrill of the hunt. And if the item doesn’t work out, you can leave it on the curb for someone else.
Everyone who goes to yard sales has a story to tell. Mine started with a woman who aggressively haggled over six kitchen chairs and screamed with victory when her offered price was accepted. Her husband opened the back of the car as she approached and when he saw what she bought he exclaimed, “Those chairs are all broken and in need of major repair.” Her response, “But sweetheart, they all match.”