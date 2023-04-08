My youngest son clipped 18 inches of my philodendron vine to root in a glass. He planned to place it on a string near the ceiling of his sunny office and create a green indoor sky. Mother approves of this healthy plan. Houseplants devour toxins that can be created or released by numerous things including running the air conditioner. I pointed out to him that the leaves were heart shaped and therefore his mother’s love would watch over him as he worked.

Heinrich Wilhelm Schott, an Austrian botanist born in 1829, identified and named 489 different species of philodendron. The philodendron’s Araceae family is the second largest plant family. It includes such divergent growths as the snake plant and the peace lily. There may be more undescribed variations still not identified.

