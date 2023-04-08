My youngest son clipped 18 inches of my philodendron vine to root in a glass. He planned to place it on a string near the ceiling of his sunny office and create a green indoor sky. Mother approves of this healthy plan. Houseplants devour toxins that can be created or released by numerous things including running the air conditioner. I pointed out to him that the leaves were heart shaped and therefore his mother’s love would watch over him as he worked.
Heinrich Wilhelm Schott, an Austrian botanist born in 1829, identified and named 489 different species of philodendron. The philodendron’s Araceae family is the second largest plant family. It includes such divergent growths as the snake plant and the peace lily. There may be more undescribed variations still not identified.
“Philo” is the Greek word for love or affection. Philo indeed loves “dendron,” which means tree. Philodendron vines are renowned for climbing up tree trunks and sending roots both into the trunk and also down to the soil beneath to garner nutrients. Like orchids, they are epiphytes, plants that grow on other plants, but they are not dependent on each other. They need little sunlight, often residing in shady canopy branches.
As long as my son remembers to water the vine, it will grow for at least 20 years. However, one of these cycads exists that was planted in 1775, making it 248 years old. Average age for a dog is 10 years, a cat lives 20 years and humans can survive until 100. I was recently called a “little old lady.” I asked my doctor how old is “old”? He said, “You’re not old yet. You have a year to go.” I hope I always will have “a year to go.” Plant a philodendron now and it may be around long after you are gone.
Our looks change a lot from childhood to adulthood and so does a philodendron’s looks. They can have vastly different shapes after puberty. The alternate leaves vary from oval to spear shaped. How much light they get influences their shape.
Their flowers are shaped like a spathe that looks hooded. From the spathe, a tall spandex protrudes which produces tiny male and female flowers that can be white, green or red. Some of these are fertile and others are sterile. At dusk, they emit pheromones that attract beetles, sometimes as many as 200 of them at once. Philodendrons like to grow in warm climates because they are most fertile. Ants flock to eat the sweet nectar produced, further enhancing plant procreation. Protective cataphylls cover the newly emerging leaves and fall off, leaving a scar, after they’re no longer useful.
The plants produce small berries that are toxic in large amounts and taste like bananas and maybe garlic. (I wonder who discovered that?) They are colored white, green, orange or yellow.
The philodendron does not take extensive care, but because it lasts so long indoors, the leaves need to have the dust that accumulates washed off. Indoor air is dirty.
Think of all the words that begin with “philo.” It is mind-boggling how much the philosophy of love prevails around the world.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.