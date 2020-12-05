I did not believe that there was enough information about tree rings that an entire book of 223 pages could be devoted to the topic, but Valerie Touet has written “Tree Story.” However, she had to include “The History of the World Written in Rings” and that broadened the topic a bit. Entire departments in universities are now devoted to dendroclimatology, which studies tree rings to determine the planet’s past climates.
Touet has spent the last 20 years of her life studying tree rings. As so many students do, she got started on the subject as a doctoral thesis project. She just published “Tree Story,” which examines what is “hidden in the hearts of trees” by using the rings in tree trunks to define what happened to the climate during their growth period. If the year is wet, the growth ring will be wide as the tree grows a lot. If the year is dry, the growth ring will be narrow. The scientists can match the growth ring on one tree to the pattern found in another tree, thereby dating the trees and determining how long they were alive.
Climate change is not a new topic. It is readily available to any walker in the woods. You don’t need special equipment to count the rings in a tree stump. Dendroclimatology is not a new science at over 100 years old.
One German pine-oak has 12,650 discernible rings. The tree never skipped a year. It is eons old. Trees record natural and fabricated hazards through the ages, including fires, hurricanes, droughts, earthquakes and volcano eruptions.
Climate is a job for astronomers, too. Mars once had gushing rivers, but it got cold and the rivers either evaporated or froze. Now it is a dead planet. Venus once contained plenty of water, but it got hot and the water evaporated.
Change happens and it affects people. My family were farmers in Nebraska during the drought that created the Dust Bowl. They couldn’t sell their pitiful crop of corn. During the winter, they burned the crop in the pot-bellied stove in order to keep warm.
Nebraska has such severe blizzards that to get from the house to the barn to milk the cows — a daily job — Grandpa Emil tied a rope between the house and the barn to follow and not lose direction while in the white out of the storm. There was less than a block to traverse, but during a blizzard that could still be deadly.
One Christmas during a white out storm, Uncle Don slid the car into a ditch. He couldn’t see the road and was guiding the car midway between the fence posts. We had to walk three-quarters of a mile to get home. At age 6, I thought I would die. My father refused to carry me as he was afraid that if I didn’t keep moving, I would freeze in his arms. I am still terrified of blizzards.
Such events are recorded in the trunks of trees if you know how to read them. Dendrochronologists do. They can date the timbers used in a pueblo or the timbers of a sunken ship. Wooden African objects that were previously listed as unknown date are no longer unknown. Archaeologists are thrilled.
