I am often asked about trendy paint colors, or more specifically, “What color should I paint my living room?” Some might say that writing about trends, such as new products, current paint colors or interior design styles, is about nothing in the sense that it’s unimportant in the grand scheme of things. But, what makes “nothing” interesting is when a familiar subject is given a new twist. It wakes us up.
For example, if you furnished your home years ago with the basic furniture you thought you needed, then maybe added some artwork over the years, you might have stopped thinking about how your home “looks.” In fact, the idea that your home might actually have a “look” may never have occurred to you. But suddenly someone like me writes a column about how bright-colored rooms are passé and the newer homeowners are painting their rooms with a paint color called Chrysalis (Farrow & Ball), and all of a sudden, if you even care about such things, you suddenly take notice of your turquoise living room.
People are more conscious of these things than ever before, especially those who are buying or redoing a home. And there’s a whole lot of staging going on for selling a house, which requires some guesswork as to what is currently appealing.
While photographing many homes here for my new book, I’ve noticed that what used to be considered “Key West” style, a smattering of bright colors along with some funky decorating, is now becoming more subdued. Gray and white painted walls are very trendy and add to a calm, cool environment that goes along with a streamlined, decluttered environment. It’s also a great background for interesting fabrics, furniture, artwork and accessories. The painted walls aren’t the main attraction as they used to be. I’ve become obsessed with paint colors I now see in so many houses here. The current trend with new homeowners is toward what the paint companies are calling “barely there” colors.
If you’re looking for a paint color that’s, well, trendy and designed for a calm, cool, sophisticated vibe, then the following are recommended: Benjamin Moore’s Basking Ridge Beige has a slightly warm pinkish shade, wonderful for a bedroom. If you’re baffled over the many shades of white, a good bet is Sherwin Williams Alabaster that’s not too stark a shade of white and seems to change slightly with the amount of natural light in the room. Benjamin Moore’s Edgecomb Gray is more warm than cool, and China White by Benjamin Moore has subtle tones of greige and brown, giving it depth. By the way, greige came into the vernacular of paint color a few years ago and is just what it sounds like, a little gray, a little beige. The most perfect “barely there” color is Benny (we’re now on nickname terms!) Moore’s Paperwhite with a hint of gray — crisp and clean. Their Athena is a softer white and considered to be the perfect light greige. White Dove on walls with Chantilly Lace trim is a good background for art, not too cool or gray. Designers call it the most versatile “barely there” color. It’s also stunning on cabinets. And finally, my all-time favorites are Benjamin Moore’s Cedar Key and Sailcloth. But be forewarned if you’re getting ready to paint a room, you will try many samples before you choose the perfect shade and the job is not without stress. So if you can live with what you’ve got, you might simply consider getting rid of a few things to streamline and put the paint job off for another day.
Many people in this country probably take for granted where they live, especially if they grew up and stayed in one place. They landed there by birth or accident. But there’s a whole world of people who are seekers, like those who found their way to Key West. They chose where they live. Without judging anyone’s way of living, my focus is always on those who are evolving because they’re often engaged and engaging and contributing to what is now referred to as “trending.”
A trend-in-the-making needs a spark of recognition for it to morph into a craze. “I want to paint my bedroom white, but what shade should it be?” I’m often asked. It’s a dilemma. There are probably 50 shades of white. When did shades of gray sneak into the collective conscience of interior decorators and homeowners?
The other day a friend came over to show me a book on Zen decorating. “This is how I want our house to be,” he said. Since he is an inveterate collector, it is doubtful that this will ever come to pass, but it is a look many of us lust after and gray tones provide a good beginning for a Zen-like environment. But perhaps this is a faze and we’ll soon remember that color can be a powerful tool for creating mood, and lack of it seems so “unKeyWesty.” It will be interesting to see if there’s life after gray.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.