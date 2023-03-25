Those who read my book reviews regularly know it’s rare for me to review nonfiction works and also know that I typically review only one book at a time.
However, two recent nonfiction releases by Key West’s Carol Tedesco, published in late 2022 by SeaStory Press, grabbed my attention — specifically because the subject is silver treasure coins, and who in the Florida Keys — where both the Nuestra Senora de Atocha and Santa Margarita shipwrecks were discovered — is not at least somewhat enamored of shipwrecks and treasure? And, of course, I’ve penned my own book “A Treasure Conspiracy” about a fictional lost treasure, so the lure to investigate further was irresistible.
I recommend starting with “Treasure Coins of the Nuestra Senora de Atocha and the Santa Margarita – the 2022 Anniversary Edition” which the author said serves two primary purposes: to answer the most frequently asked questions about the silver coins, and to bring up-to-date research data concerning identities and periods of office for the assayers (responsible for guaranteeing coins of legal weight and purity) who worked in the “New World” minting houses of the day. At just 65 pages, don’t let the book’s small size fool you. It starts with a brief explanation of what those wooden ships loaded with treasure were doing here in the first place, where and how the coins were produced, a short but enlightening background on each of the minting house locations, how the coins are cleaned and graded, plus an explanation of the markings and iconography seen on them.
Tedesco, also known to many in the Keys as a photographer and publicist, has worn a variety of hats in the shipwreck search and recovery industry and has provided consulting and coin curation services for some of the world’s most prominent shipwreck exploration companies. As someone who has had a many-year’s-long fascination with shipwrecks and treasure myself, my opinion is that she has successfully produced a book that is both informative and entertaining for novices while also providing essential information for historians and numismatists (coin experts).
Her second book, “Untangling the Record: A Contemporary Review of Potosi and Lima Mint Coins and Assayer History from the Mint Openings Up to 1622,” was originally presented at an international convention of historians and numismatists, and this one I’d recommend to anyone who’s up for taking a much deeper dive into some specific coins produced in the “New World” mints of Lima, La Plata and Potosi, and some long-standing misinformation that has surrounded them — misinformation that was reiterated for many years in numerous publications internationally.
I appreciate a good mystery and tale of successful sleuthing, so I appreciate what Tedesco told me about how beginning in the 1990s she knew there were problems with some of the information presented in published sources, but resolving those issues was a long process that first required identifying and documenting the origin of the mistakes and misinformation, and then working to replace the old data with the most up-to-date information available today, a goal she eventually achieved with the support of several eminent archival research experts whose “generous sharing of their individual research” allowed her to connect the dots, lay out the evidence, and present a current and well-documented case.
R. Duncan Mathewson III, Ph.D., archaeologist for the Atocha and Santa Margarita projects, called “Treasure Coins” a numismatic “tour de force.” Christopher McDowell, editor of the “Journal of Early American Numismatics,” described the books as “important and accurate.” I call them engaging reading for anyone interested in shipwrecks and Spanish colonial coins, and especially so for owners of our famous “Key West dog tags.”
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”