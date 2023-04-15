“Words — hold power. Not magic. Not wonder. Power. Power to convince you of things, even things that do not exist.”
In 1976, small-town Vermont. Eight-year-old Wayland Henry Maynard gets sick at school one day. The school nurse tells him to walk on home. He is expecting his mom to be there but instead sees his dad’s truck in the driveway. He walks into his parent’s bedroom just in time to see his father commit suicide, shooting himself in the face with a shotgun.
On the floor is a note. It says, “I am not who you think I am.” Wayland panics and, desperately wanting to hold onto something of his father’s, hides the note away and never discloses its existence to another soul. Over the next few days, his mother throws out everything she can find that belonged to Wayland’s dad, but Wayland manages to rescue a few items, mostly his father’s books. Wayland never gets over the tragedy. He is now 16 and has doubts about what he really saw the day his father died. He is obsessed with finding out the truth. Exacerbating it all, he begins to find strange messages in the old books that seem to tie his father to the town’s richest and most powerful family.
Wayland is a loner who feels like there is no one in the world other than his dog that he can trust. He has become a quiet boy, who is made fun of at school, bullied and of poor means. He lives with his often absent, overworked, beaten-in-the-ground mother and his wayward, out-of-control younger sister. His small group of acquaintances consist of Clay, a jock who often abuses him both physically and emotionally; his sister’s egotistical, foul-mouthed, scumbag boyfriend; and flaky Juliette, a girl who Wayland fancies from afar but is afraid to approach. The story moves forward in 1984 with a detailed account of events that unfold over a relatively short period of time. One thing unusual about Erik Rickstad’s “I Am Not Who You Think I Am” is its first-person, angst-ridden teenager’s point of view. After giving you this background, have I depressed you yet?
This book is gothic horror combined with a coming-of-age story. Gothic literature is dark, eerie and mysterious. Common themes include power, isolation and confinement. Many are included here. Another Gothic theme is the burdened male protagonist. Wayland qualifies. He has deformed pinky fingers. He has never received counseling for either the torment these fingers bring to him or for the horror he witnessed. He doubts if he can trust Clay or Juliette, and events seem to bear him out. He only finds comfort in his non-spayed, mongrel dog, Molly. Rickstad’s tone is also gothic horror-ish in its mix of moods with his recurrent use of grandiose and hyperbolic language that is then tempered with a softer coming-of-age tone. The pace starts out slow, but as the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle start to fall into place, it accelerates full-speed-ahead to its big-finish final reckoning.
I’m not sure I have ever read a book quite like this one. It never becomes a feel-good story as we witness Wayland’s understandable, mental deterioration and the decline of his relationships because of his obsession with his father’s death. The truths are both expected and unexpected as well as savory and unsavory. There are so many surprise revelations that it sometimes becomes hard to process and accept them all. Wayland discovers that the poor baby matryoshka doll wasn’t painted as prettily as it seemed to those who held her.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”