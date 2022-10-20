Have you ever heard about something in the past that seemed so crazy, you wondered what people were thinking? Here are three twisted tales — two from the past and one happening today.

Twisted Tale #1: A brighter green pigment was invented in 1814. It was more vibrant than any green before and was quickly incorporated into products that filled a Victorian house. There was green wallpaper, green carpets, green-dyed books and green clothing. All the most fashionable people were surrounded by it.