One of the protagonists for “Dear Wife” is Beth Murphy. Beth tells us, “If there’s one thing I’ve learned these past 10 years, it’s to trust no one, not even the people you’re supposed to trust the most.” I decided early on that Beth’s advice was solid. I shouldn’t trust any characters in this book. As it turned out in this latest riveting new suspense novel from bestselling author Kimberly Belle, Beth was right.
This book is a female driven combination of domestic fiction and psychological thriller. It is a gripping, suspenseful, dark, brisk and twisty tale of obsession, jealousy and deception that is told from three different points of view.
The first is Beth. Beth is on the run from her abusive husband. Of course, Beth is not her real name. It’s an alias she’s adopted if she hopes to stay alive. She knows he will come after her, and that it’s simply a matter of time until he finds her. After meeting a stranger, Sabine, at McDonalds, she has spent months planning every detail of her escape. It is her only way out if she hopes to survive. Beth begins to set a false trail and a trap that will allow her to get away. While on her multi-state run, Beth befriends several people at a boarding house where she is living. These range from a former prostitute to a thief and a forger, and the friendship culminates in Beth being able to establish a false identity and begin working for a large television and community-based evangelical church.
The second point of view is Jeffrey Hardison. He returns home after a business trip to find his wife, Sabine, gone. At first, he is merely annoyed with her, but after some delay, he reports her disappearance. He becomes the prime suspect in her disappearance. They have marital issues since they can’t have children. His career has also stalled, and he must rely on her income as a real estate agent to support the family. They have been known to fight and have had an estranged relationship for some time. And to top it all off, Sabine is involved in an extramarital affair.
The third POV is Marcus. He’s the Pine Bluff, Arkansas, police detective who is investigating Sabine’s disappearance. Is she alive or dead? He is on a mission to find out what happened to her and won’t let go.
We soon realize that nothing is as it seems. Good characters may be evil. The worst ones may have a noble side. The weakest ones may be both the wickedest and the smartest. That is because none of the characters are telling the truth about themselves.
The chapters are short. The characters are well developed. Each protagonist is clearly identified. The text is clever and well-written. It is well plotted and flows effortlessly. It kept me guessing about the interrelationships of the characters as the author layered clues along the way. It culminates in a surprising and satisfying ending. To summarize, this book is the compulsive read that so many thrillers say they are but only a few deliver.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”