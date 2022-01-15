Imagine a mythical, vegetative monster that encircles your ship, trapping it in insurmountable clutches often 8 meters deep. It gradually sucks it under, closing it in its leafy clutches. It hungrily swallows you, your sailors and the ship into the depths of the briny sea. Kelly Krueger from the University of Florida Extension Service lectured the Key West Garden Club at its monthly meeting about the subject of sargassum seaweed.
On the other hand, sargassum seaweed has been used for centuries as dinner in most of Asia. There are 400 species of this edible gift from the sea. Bake it, boil it or fry it. Dry it, add a little lemon or vinegar, and prepare a tasty salad. Hawaiians use it in soups and as a seasoning with raw fish. It can be cooked in water like a vegetable. Mix it with brown sugar and use it in a pastry. Soak it in coconut milk. But it may be an acquired taste.
Sargassum has a stem and oval-shaped leaves. Its color varies from yellow to chocolate brown.
Not only is it used for food, but also as a medicine treating bronchitis, laryngitis, infections and fevers. It is also used in poultices to treat wounds. It is anti-inflammatory, an antioxidant and antimicrobial. It is an anticoagulant and anti-cancerous. It has been used to treat joint pain and skin diseases since the 1600s. Using newly made sargassum bricks reduces the cost of house building by 50%.
At one time it was thought by westerners to exist only in the Sargasso Sea in the Atlantic Ocean, but it is found all over the word in warm-water oceans.
As the climate warms, it is more plentiful. This is not necessarily good. In Key West a few years ago, it piled up on the beaches, rotted and smelled like horrific sewage, not a tasty vegetable. Tourists did not find it appealing.
Turtles lay their eggs in the beach sand which can be warmed by a covering of seaweed. Warmer temperatures produce more females and fewer males. This can distort the lifecycle of an endangered animal. It is estimated that only one in a thousand baby turtles live to reach maturity. Each one is precious.
In the ocean, floating mats of sargassum provide shelter for an entire ecosystem. It is home to tiny shrimp, crabs, turtles and many microorganisms. It is even used by whales.
Harvesting this seaweed product, drying it and using it for fodder for animals would solve the problem of excess sargassum on the beach. It was used as food for cattle and reduced the methane they released. However, when the seaweed on Florida beaches was tested, it was found to be high in arsenic. Not healthy. The high concentration of that particular mineral also kept it from being used as fertilizer. However, the Mayans used it as fertilizer for hundreds of years. They laid it out, washed it, dried and ground it into the dirt. The many minerals found in the seaweed produced excellent veggies. Evidently, the location of the seaweed determines what minerals are found and in what intensity. Studies are being done using big black bins testing a variety of measurements.
Sargassum contains vitamins, carotenoids, fiber, protein and minerals. The British have a way to use seaweed to reduce carbon in the atmosphere. They plan to construct farms in the Atlantic and grow, harvest, bale and sink the seaweed to the ocean floor. Marine biologists believe that carbon can be stored in these sea fields for thousands of years. Since that has never been done before we don’t know the consequences.
Mexican entrepreneurs are producing art paper products from the seaweed. Hair strengthening products, moisturizing creams, makeup and sunscreens are being made. This, like many other new sea finds, will change our world.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.