Andrew Mayne, author of The Naturalist series and now the Underwater Investigation Unit series, has rightfully garnered a lot of good reviews and publicity over the last few years with his specialist police procedural mystery thrillers.

The protagonists in his books have unique skillsets and viewpoints markedly different from your run-of-the-mill detective novel. It seems that his previous career as an illusionist has given him a lot of experience in creating intricate structures and the patience to organize his stories in logical, incremental, consecutive steps. That approach is clearly visible in “Black Coral.” The book is the second in a series but works very well as a standalone.