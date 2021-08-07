Dear Dr. Doug,
My dog is a shelter rescue, probably some type of pit cross. He is large and black, and I admit somewhat intimidating at first glance, but in reality, he’s a really big cuddly bear with those who know him. I was walking him just recently and he growled at a lady walking by. She went ballistic. She screamed at me for having a vicious dog and actually called both the police and animal control. I need to point out that my dog was on a leash and in control at all times. Never did he pose any risk to her. She is threatening to sue me. Does she have a case? This has never happened before.
— Nick
Dear Nick,
This issue comes up every couple of years. I am not an attorney, so you may want to contact one for advice. But, from my perspective, if you had your dog on a leash and it was in control, you did nothing wrong. A leashed dog is allowed to be protective, and if he growls at a person walking by, that is a natural behavior.
That said, if your dog, or if any dog, has a potential for aggression, there are things that you can do that go above and beyond the leash law and will provide you and the stranger some legal and common-sense protection. Here are some wise words about the “Yellow Dog Project.”
Does your dog react when strange people or other dogs approach? We all need space from time to time, but it can be hard to communicate that with others from afar. How can we politely tell people to keep their distance when we are out with our pets? People eagerly approach your dog, arms stretched out in front of them saying, “Oh, your dog is sooooo cute. I used to have one just like it.” Meanwhile, your dog is going through his repertoire of behaviors that are supposed to keep scary things away from him. But this stranger is ignoring all his warning signs and just keeps coming. Finally, the dog growls and then snaps at the stranger’s outstretched hand. Now the stranger is angry and offended, you’re embarrassed and upset that your dog reacted this way, and worst of all, your dog has now learned to growl and snap at any stranger that approaches because that’s the only thing that works!
The Yellow Dog Project is a simple idea that helps owners and their dogs identify themselves to the general public by displaying a yellow ribbon, leash or scarf attached to the leash. This yellow symbol clearly states that a stranger should NOT try to approach this dog while it’s out on its walk. A simple yellow bow, leash, ribbon or similar object tied to the leash is used as a form of communication that tells others to give you and your pet a little extra space. It communicates that for one reason or another you would prefer that people not approach while you are walking your dog. It does NOT mean that your dog is aggressive. For instance, it could be that your dog just had surgery and can’t run and jump and play with other dogs while it’s recovering. Maybe your dog is in training and you’re not prepared or ready to work on interacting with strangers just yet. Or, maybe your female dog is in heat and you would really like to keep the male suitors away. Maybe your dog IS reactive to others and you don’t want him to be set off by someone approaching too close.
Whatever the reason is, we can use the Yellow Dog Project to politely ask people to keep their distance while you are out for a walk. A simple yellow bow or ribbon fashioned to your leash can make every walk a positive one.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.