Unveiling the secrets of viral success
Illustration provided by WeBeFit

Have you ever wondered how things suddenly go viral and start appearing everywhere? It doesn’t happen overnight. There’s a very calculated way that smart companies introduce things.

The Law of Diffusion of Innovation is a theory that explains how, why and at what rate new ideas and technologies spread through cultures. Everett Rogers introduced it in his 1962 book “Diffusion of Innovations.” The theory suggests that different groups of people adopt new ideas and technologies at varying rates, and these groups can be categorized as follows: