Dear readers,
Several great apes at the San Diego Zoo recently tested positive for COVID-19 virus. This news about the primates has prompted a plethora of calls and emails from pet owners wanting to know more about what is happening with the virus and, specifically, with how it is affecting their pets.
It is not surprising that the primates were affected with the virus considering how genetically similar great apes are to humans. The good news, according to the San Diego Zoo’s executive director, is that all the animals, while still showing mild respiratory signs, are doing well. Apparently the apes contracted the virus from an asymptomatic, albeit COVID-19 positive, caretaker.
Since the outbreak of this pandemic in Asia, animals have tested positive for COVID-19 all around the globe. Dogs, cats, ferrets, mink and a few other odd species have tested positive for the virus. However, the number of actual animal deaths attributed to COVID-19 is ill-defined, as in many cases COVID-19-positive animals that died also had severe co-morbidities (i.e., other serious existing diseases). Just as in humans, pets in otherwise poor health seem to be more susceptible to COVID-19 mortality.
Infectious disease experts continue to assert that there is a low likelihood of pets becoming infected from humans with confirmed COVID-19, and there is an even lower likelihood of pets serving as a source of infection to people. Public health authorities agree that COVID-19 is primarily a human disease and is transmitted by direct human-to-human transmission via respiratory droplets.
That stated, for those animals that do test positive to the virus, emerging evidence suggests there may be varying levels of susceptibility. Recent studies have demonstrated that cats and ferrets seem to be more sensitive to the virus and are capable of transmitting it to other animals, but dogs, on the other hand, are generally resistant to infection.
Serologic data suggests asymptomatic infections in cats may be more common than initially thought. COVID-19-positive cats and ferrets are often subclinical (not showing any signs), but if symptoms are present, they are usually just mild respiratory signs, fever and, occasionally, gastrointestinal signs. Duration of infection in animals appears to be shorter than in humans.
Animals, like humans, can be tested for COVID-19. The majority of testing to date has been on pet cats and dogs with respiratory symptoms. Last June the USDA reported that a New York dog with breathing difficulties was the first canine to be confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the United States. The 7-year-old German shepherd eventually died. Officials determined the dog contracted the virus from its owner.
Although it is possible to have house pets tested for COVID-19, neither the Centers for Disease Control nor the USDA recommends routine testing in asymptomatic animals. In symptomatic pets, the reality is that the respiratory signs are more than likely caused by more common lung infections than by COVID-19.
IDEXX,s one of the leading veterinary diagnostic laboratories in the country, offers COVID-19 animal testing. Their testing protocols follow that of medical experts in the human field. Veterinarians are allowed to order the IDEXX SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) RealPCR Test, but only after consultation with a public health authority (for example, a state public health veterinarian). In order for the testing to be permitted, the following three specific criteria must be met:
1) Pet is living in a household with a human who has COVID-19 or has tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus;
2) Pet has first been tested for more common respiratory infections; and
3) Pet (especially cats and ferrets) must be showing clinical signs consistent with COVID-19.
If you suspect that your pet has been exposed to or is infected with COVID-19 virus, CALL your veterinarian for advice. Do not bring your pet to (and thus expose) the veterinary office until you are instructed on proper protocols by your veterinarian.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.