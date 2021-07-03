Here are three U.S. red wines under $25 that would be ideal for your July Fourth cookout. We also have two whites to prime your palate — a rare Beaujolais Blanc from France and a racy white from Sicily.
Kiona Vineyards Estates Cuvée 2017
(Excellent/Extraordinary)
Columbia Valley, Wash., $17
Kiona Vineyards is now in its third generation of family stewardship, making it one of the oldest wineries in Washington. As they joke on the label: “Our crowning achievement: We all still like each other.” And, after many years, I still love their wines. This blend is cabernet sauvignon, petit verdot, sangiovese and lemberger, making it a little bit Bordeaux, a little Italy, a smidgen Austria and all Washington. Lovely. Alcohol by Volume: 14.2%.
Upwell Cabernet Sauvignon 2019
(Excellent)
California, $17
This juicy cabernet sauvignon captures some of California’s opulence with a velvety texture, aided by 15 percent petite sirah from Lodi rounding out the blend. We could have a pleasant debate over whether the petite sirah dominates the cabernet, and probably finish the bottle before we settle the question. Look for jammy, dark-berry fruit flavors and a hint of earth on a long, sweet-tasting finish. Pair it with grilled or roasted beef or maybe even chocolate cake (though I’m touching the third rail of wine and food pairing with that one!). If there’s any left, pair it with conversation — it doesn’t even have to be about the petite sirah in the blend. ABV: 13.5%.
Blackboard Red Wine by Matthews 2018
(Excellent)
Columbia Valley, $23
Here’s a Bordeaux-style blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot and cabernet franc that shows American exuberance and style with ripe, sweet flavors of blackberries and cherries and a hint of dark chocolate on the finish. There’s also a whiff of volatile acidity that gives the flavors a little “lift,” in wine-geek parlance — this becomes more pronounced after the wine is opened for a few days. Some of the profits are donated to educational charities, hence the name. ABV: 14.6%.
Donnafugata Anthìlia Bianco 2019
(Excellent/Extraordinary)
Sicily, Italy, $20
Peaches, apricots, mint and sage are somehow captured in this vibrant white wine from Sicily. Pair it with some grilled seafood, then close your eyes and let your imagination conjure the sound of Mediterranean waves caressing the shore. The distributor will soon be offering the 2020. Certified sustainable viticulture. ABV: 12.5%.
Chauvet Frères Beaujolais Blanc 2018
(Excellent)
Beaujolais, France, $20
White Beaujolais is rather rare, but it gives a delicious, minerally expression of chardonnay, the white grape of Burgundy. The closest comparison would be the chardonnays from the nearby Mâcon region. This is leaner, more focused, as if it was actually trying to squeeze wine from stones rather than grapes. ABV: 12.5%.
Dave McIntyre blogs about wine at dmwineline.com.