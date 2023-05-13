I have an indoor, male neutered cat. I never let him outside. We have a big double sliding glass door to the back yard and he likes to sit there looking out. The problem is that my neighbor’s cat, which is an outdoor cat, always comes by and visually spars with my cat that is indoors. It almost always ends up with their cat urine marking our glass door. It appears that this other cat is still intact. I’ve tried scaring it away with the garden hose, making loud noises, etc., but it still comes by and sprays my doors. Is there anything I can do about it? I don’t want to hurt the cat, it is just doing its cat thing.
Thx,
BB
Dear BB,
This is one of the most common behavioral problems in cats and, if not resolved, usually ends up with the offending cat in the local animal shelter or in neighbors trading blows! Be careful.
The behavior that you are describing, called urine spraying or marking, is where a cat deliberately deposits urine on objects for the purpose of identifying its territory. Think of urine marking as a type of “cat graffiti.” It sounds like your neighbor’s cat has claimed your sliding glass door as his own and wants to let your cat know it belongs to him.
Urine marking is not limited to tomcats (intact males). Both female and neutered male cats will mark. The main difference is that in females their actions are not as frequent, and their urine is less pungent. Spraying acts as a means of communication between cats. This is accomplished through pheromones, or scents, in the urine spray that signify different messages to other cats.
The smell of the spray can last for many weeks depending on the temperature, rains, etc. Indoors, the scent seems to last forever. Cats can wander around their neighborhoods and “read” the marks left by other cats. As a cat’s marks begin to wear off they will frequently remark the same spots. Whenever you wash the urine off your door, the neighbor cat feels like he has to remark it!
The solution to urine marking is not always easy. Neutering intact male and spaying female cats will often end the spraying problem. But, that only works if the cat is yours.
If a cat is indoors only, placing their food and water dishes in the area where they like to spray may stop the spraying. Leaving lemon rinds, bars of soap or air fresheners in areas frequently sprayed will often deter a cat from spraying in a particular area.
The problem is that the cat will usually find a new place to spray. Applying a small dab of Vicks VapoRub inside the cat’s nostrils will block its sense of smell. This will often discourage a cat from marking. However, you have to be careful, since it may also depress the cat’s appetite.
There are some newer medications that can be tried on indoor cats, such as fluoxetine or clomipramine, and have shown great success. In addition, there are pheromones that can be used inside your house that may help. Feliway is one that has proven effective in some situations. These don’t work well outdoors.
When I was visiting Italy recently I noticed that several houses had filled water bottles placed in each of the outdoor doorways. I asked a local what was the purpose of the water bottles and he replied, “It keeps stray cats from spraying the doors.” I was amazed! He swore that the simple technique worked — and it must have since I saw dozens of houses with water bottles in their doorways.
I personally do not recommend letting cats wander free unattended outdoors. There are many dangers to cats in the wild world, and ALSO, free-roaming cats can do serious damage to local wildlife.
Dr. Doug Mader is a triple-boarded veterinary specialist and author of “The Vet at Noah’s Ark” (www.dougmader.com). Send questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.