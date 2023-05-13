Water bottle

A filled water bottle is placed in the doorway to deter stray cats from spraying in the area.

 Photo provided by Dr. Doug Mader

Dr. Doug,

I have an indoor, male neutered cat. I never let him outside. We have a big double sliding glass door to the back yard and he likes to sit there looking out. The problem is that my neighbor’s cat, which is an outdoor cat, always comes by and visually spars with my cat that is indoors. It almost always ends up with their cat urine marking our glass door. It appears that this other cat is still intact. I’ve tried scaring it away with the garden hose, making loud noises, etc., but it still comes by and sprays my doors. Is there anything I can do about it? I don’t want to hurt the cat, it is just doing its cat thing.

Tags

Recommended for you