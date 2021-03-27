This week we feature a lighter, aromatic version of nero d’avola that serves as a liquid passport to a Sicilian sojourn. We also have kosher wines for Passover — a rich, spicy red from Israel and a refreshing fizz from South Africa. Finally, a peachy, aromatic viognier from the Rhône Valley and an affordable, tasty sauvignon blanc from Argentina.
• La Citadelle de Diamant Givat Titora Reserve 2017 (Israel, $31) Rich, plush and a bit spicy, this lovely blend of merlot and cabernet sauvignon has the intensity of a hot climate with just enough freshness to keep it together. Kosher for Passover. Alcohol by volume: 13.5%.
GREAT VALUE
• Cantine Madaudo Camporè Nero d’Avola 2016 (Sicily, Italy, $19) Nero d’avola, Sicily’s main red grape, is a bit of a chameleon. Richer versions mimic syrah, while lighter renditions, such as this beautifully perfumed Camporè, resemble pinot noir, at least in body and texture. ABV: 13.5%.
• Maison Les Alexandrins Viognier 2018 (France, $18) Fans of Virginia viognier may want to check out this tasty version for a stylistic comparison. Maison Les Alexandrins is a northern Rhône producer, but this wine carries a modest Vin de France appellation and a fairly modest price. It’s riper and fleshier than most Virginia viogniers, with more juicy peach flavors than the jasmine and honeysuckle our local wines showcase. Fans of Rhône reds may be able to find the same producer’s Crozes-Hermitage and syrah. ABV: 13%.
• Backsberg Kosher Brut 2018 (South Africa, $25) Méthode cap classique is South Africa’s official term for the traditional champagne method of production, in which the second (bubbly) fermentation takes place in the bottle. The blend is pinot noir and chardonnay, and the result is a lively sparkler with fine bubbles and a little yeasty, toasty lees character from the bottle aging. Sustainably farmed and Mevushal Kosher for Passover. ABV: 12%.
• Las Perdices Sauvignon Blanc 2020 (Mendoza, Argentina, $14) This sauvignon blanc has the best of both worlds, in terms of the grape’s style. It combines ripe, fleshy fruit with a touch of racy, grassy acidity familiar to fans of New Zealand’s savvies. ABV: 13%.
Dave McIntyre blogs about wine at dmwineline.com.