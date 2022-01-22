Dear Dr. Doug,
I am a licensed veterinary technician and have given or assisted vets in giving thousands of vaccines over my two decades-plus of my career. Of course, my own cat developed a vaccine sarcoma from a rabies vaccine — what are the chances? I had it removed, but typical of this condition, it came back with a vengeance. I had it removed again and then got radiation therapy. Fortunately, this time it seems (at least for now) to be cured. That said, I still believe that vaccines are important, and yes, I will get my future cats vaccinated. I just thought you might want to share my story with your readers. Thank you for your column.
Bileen, Detroit
Dear Bileen,
I am very sorry to hear about your cat developing the sarcoma reaction from the vaccine. The incidence of Vaccine Associated Sarcomas (VAS), as you have alluded, is in fact very low, reports say anywhere from 1 in 1,000 to 1 in 10,000 vaccinated cats. But as you say, statistics don’t matter when it is your cat that is affected.
Fibrosarcoma is the most common type of cancer that can develop as a side effect from these vaccines. However, other types of cancers that have been reported include rhabdomyosarcoma, myxosarcoma, chondrosarcoma, malignant fibrous histiocytoma and undifferentiated sarcomas. The chance of development appears to be dose dependent. That is, the more vaccine given at a single site, the greater the chance of developing the VAS. The time from vaccination to tumor formation varies from three months to 11 years.
Unfortunately, the long-term prognosis for cats with VAS is grave, with most cats eventually dying from the condition. Treatment is possible, but centers around aggressive surgical excision of the VAS site as soon as it is diagnosed. In one published report, cats with radical surgical excisions had an average survival time of 11 months compared to only just over two months for cats that had minimal excisions. As you have pointed out, the long-term prognosis can be enhanced with adjunctive chemotherapy or radiation therapy.
There are several different types of rabies vaccines available. The older rabies and FeLV vaccines were made with an aluminum adjuvant — an additive that was used to enhance the patient’s reaction to the vaccine — thus making the vaccine more effective. It is now known that the aluminum adjuvant was the cause of the VAS.
Rabies vaccine comes in different forms. Most states recognize rabies as a three-year vaccine. However, the three-year vaccine is adjuvanted, meaning that is has a higher chance of causing post vaccine reactions (sarcomas). The one-year rabies vaccine is non-adjuvanted, meaning that it is much safer. So, it is actually better/safer to give the one-year vaccine more frequently than giving the longer-acting three-year vaccine.
It is also now recommended that the vaccine be administered far down on the rear leg. If the pet develops a VAS, the leg can be amputated. I’ve been in involved with veterinary medicine for almost four decades. Fortunately, I have only seen about a dozen cases in all that time. FWIW, I do vaccinate my own cats as recommended by the American Association for Feline Practitioners guidelines.
I am happy to hear that your cat is doing well. Thank you for bringing up this delicate, but important subject.
