There are certain topics that I feel obligated to cover year after year. One of these is Valentine’s Day pet dangers. It is such a special day, yet one, from a veterinarian’s perspective, that is also tainted by a dark, or should I say, dark chocolate, cloud.
Valentine’s Day is just a few days away. It is that time of year we have to show our love for those that we love, love us or are hoping to love us. Oftentimes, this affection comes in the form of confections — specifically, chocolate. There are chocolate Kisses, chocolate candy bars, chocolate hearts and more. Some people equate the experience of eating chocolate to the thrills of romance (there is actually a chemical basis for these sensations, but we will not go into that here). In fact, there are those “Chocoholics” who espouse the proclamation, “Death by Chocolate!” Unfortunately, although this assertion may be cute and funny to people that are chocolate lovers, it is all too real for pets.
Chocolate is extremely toxic to animals. Every year my hospital has cared for at least a dozen cases of chocolate poisoning in dogs right around this special time. (I have never seen a case in cats, although cats have been known to eat chocolate.) Easter, with all the chocolate bunnies, is probably the next most frequent time for chocolate toxicity.
Chocolate has a high content of a methylxanthine compound called theobromine. Theobromine is a chemical that is similar to caffeine, the stimulant commonly found in coffee. If a pet eats enough theobromine, it can be lethal. Typical symptoms of chocolate poisoning include nervousness or excitability, restlessness, tremors, seizures, increased urination, markedly elevated body temperatures, coma and, potentially, death.
The key to successful treatment is twofold. First, the severity of the toxic reaction is based on the amount of chocolate ingested. As a general guideline, a 20-pound dog would have to eat at least 5 ounces of chocolate to be at risk of death. One or two candies may not cause a problem, but, if the dog gets into a box of chocolates, the amount eaten could prove lethal.
If the pet is taken to the veterinarian immediately after eating the chocolate and is induced to vomit, thereby removing the chocolate from the stomach, it maximizes the chance for successful treatment.
An interesting side note here is that different types of chocolate have different levels of toxicity. Cacao beans are the most toxic, followed by baking chocolate, semi-sweet chocolate, milk chocolate, hot chocolate and, finally, white chocolate.
The second factor is controlling the seizures. If the animal has already ingested and digested the chocolate, it is imperative to treat the pet for seizures, even if they haven’t started. Intravenous fluids, Valium and careful patient monitoring are mandatory.
If your pet has eaten chocolate, always consider it an emergency. NEVER take a “wait-and-see attitude.” I recommend taking your pet to the veterinarian immediately. That way, if there is a reaction, treatment can be started before any permanent damage can occur.
If you can’t get to your veterinarian, get your pet to vomit. A tablespoon of FRESH hydrogen peroxide will get just about any dog to vomit. Don’t give more than one tablespoon. Be prepared for a huge mess and one miserable, but alive, dog.
