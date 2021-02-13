Do you go all mushy over romantic love stories? Is Valentine’s Day your favorite holiday? Do you spend hours pouring over cards and obsessing over the right romantic gift? Whether you’re a romantic when it comes to this holiday or a curmudgeon who thinks Feb. 14 is a Hallmark opportunity and the candy industry is plotting year-round to get your money, Valentine’s Day is embraced by almost everyone.
This is the perfect holiday because everything about it is simple and straightforward. The theme is romantic, the colors to use are red and white, no quibbling about it. It doesn’t cost a fortune to remember those you care most about and it doesn’t drive you crazy with things to remember to do. Best of all it lasts one day, not an entire month. In short, it’s short and sweet! Valentine’s Day is a great excuse, right in the middle of the winter, to make the day a little less ordinary.
To me, the perfect way to celebrate the day is with music. Last Sunday I had the pleasure of hanging out with Helen and Ben Harrison. We had a great time talking about how the art galleries are surviving during the pandemic and Ben’s concert Sunday night at The Studios of Key West to celebrate Valentine’s Day. I’ve always found Ben’s music to be my “go to” pick-me-up when I’m feeling blue, but also when I’m doing household chores like washing dishes or at the end of a workday. The CDs are all about Key West icons and names of places and themes for the nostalgic and longtime Conchs. I had a personal preview, which was a real treat, with Ben singing one of my favorite tunes from an early CD. So if you’re looking for a bit of romance Sunday and want to impress your loved one at a very reasonable cost you can get tickets to the 8 p.m. show at https://tskw.org/ben-harrison. So pour a glass of wine, curl up in the comfort of your own home and lose yourself in the romance of Ben’s happy music. It’s the perfect answer to a romantic date night without leaving home or spending a fortune.
And now for some fascinating facts about Valentine’s Day:
1. The U.S. Greeting Card Association estimates approximately 190 million valentines are sent out each year in the U.S. Including the cards made and given in classrooms, the figure goes up to a billion. Teachers receive the most valentines.
2. Internet popularity has created new traditions and 15 million e-valentines will be sent this year.
3. Due to marketing efforts, Valentine’s Day is celebrated in some East Asian countries with Chinese and South Koreans spending the most money on Valentine’s gifts at $131 for each gift!
Here are a few quick and easy ideas to make your home special for Valentine’s Day:
1) Think red, pink and pretty, and make a centerpiece of ordinary things.
2) Fill a glass vase or bowl halfway with fresh cranberries and water. Add two bunches of red and white tulips, roses or carnations.
3) Make heart-shaped butter cookies or buy cupcakes with pink icing for dessert.
4) Stick a love note under the car windshield before your honey leaves for work, which reminds me that honey is another sweet gift along with little jars of handmade jams.
5) Fill a bowl with Hershey’s kisses wrapped in silver and red foil.
6) Scatter “saying” heart candies over the table.
If you’re designing your own card, the most popular Valentine’s Day symbols used today include a heart-shaped outline, doves and the figure of a winged Cupid. But that might be just the beginning of a novel idea. How about bringing back the art of handwriting a love letter? It won’t cost a penny and you don’t have to leave home, but it will get a huge response. This is a wonderful gift guaranteed to be well-received. It should be written on pale blue or pink paper, preferably with real ink if possible, sealed with a valentine sticker or ribbon trim and definitely tied with a satin ribbon.
And with all this talk of romance you might like to know that the celebration of St. Valentine did not have any romantic connotations until Chaucer’s poetry about Valentines in the 14th century. The modern cliché poem is from 1784 and if you copy it onto a beautiful piece of stationary and give it to your loved ones, it will probably be as well-received now as it has been for centuries.
“The rose is red, the violet’s blue,
the honey’s sweet, and so are you.
Thou art my love and I am thine,
I drew thee to my Valentine,
The lot was cast and then I drew, And Fortune said it should be you!”
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.