Garden glory arrives from vendors when copious varieties of plant splendor arrive for the annual Key West Garden Club Plant Sale & Artist Market on Nov. 18-19. Show up at the West Martello Fort to participate in the joyful selection of glossy green goodies.
Lest you think that all prize plants come from afar, the sale will feature Kitty Sommerville’s prize-winning orchid, Ludisia discolor, on display. The babies spawned from this beauty will be for sale to the masses of gathered gardeners on Saturday. This orchid, commonly called “Jewel Orchid,” won Best of Class at last year’s Orchid Society Fair. Put a winner in your garden with the offspring of the champion.
This year’s event will also feature some returning favorites along with several artists who have not shown at the event before. Returning is Soroa Orchids from Homestead with a variety of orchids in different colors and price ranges. In addition to Soroa Orchids, Tropiflora from Sarasota — a leader in the world of collector grade bromeliads and succulents — will be attending. To support growing your plant selections, OFE Orchids and Supplies from Homestead will be back this year. OFE specializes in growing supplies such as hydroponics, mosses, soils and stakes. Another plant growing vendor will be Living Towers from Cudjoe Key. Living Towers is a vertical aeroponic garden allowing one to grow produce year round. Living Towers sells 80 varieties of seedlings for planting in the tower at their location in Cudjoe Key. Michelle Mularz, environmental horticultural agent for Monroe County, will be available during the sale to help with all of your gardening questions.
In addition to plants, a number of artists will be selling their work during the event. There will be something for everyone, especially if you are looking for gifts for the holidays. A number of artists will be selling different types of jewelry along with cloth items, metal yard sculptures, hemp products, coconuts made into art and birdhouses, handbags, lanterns and a variety of ceramics.
In addition to all of the merchandise available, the Key West Garden Club will feature four “Lunch and Learn” lectures over the two days. The lectures will be held from 11:30 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 1 p.m. both days. Speakers will be from Soroa Orchids, Tropiflora and OFE, with Mularz also joining the list of speakers. Look for a sign each day displaying the topics. The club will give out a couple of door prizes at each lecture, so grab something from our food booth and enjoy.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.