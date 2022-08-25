Visualizing success

Trainer Martina Bevis visualizes doing the research, planning and working the plan.

 Photo illustration provided by WeBeFit

My coaches used to tell me that I could increase my chances of winning if I “visualized my success.” Many included careful instructions on what I needed to do. Start in a quiet place, think about your goal, imagine completing the task and build a detailed scene in your head about how it would all happen.

Motivational coaches told me to practice this technique at least 10-15 minutes daily.