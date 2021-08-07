The gecko sits with his front legs braced straight and his hind legs bent in a “W.” He and I observe each other before he switches his tail and scampers a foot for a better vantage point. He is green. According to statistics gathered by Dr. Qing Li, even viewing the color green will decrease anxiety and increase well-being. His theories are described in the book, “Forest Bathing.” This Japanese practice is promoted by the Japanese society for Forest Medicine, whose chairman is the good doctor.
Americans spend 93% of their time indoors. Not a good habit. Much of it is spent in front of a screen: cellphone, computer, tablet, TV. Also not a good habit as it interferes with a human body’s electromagnetic pulses. The disease garnered by ingesting the excess electrons is named “technostress.”
I visited my doctor, Marc Whiteside, M.D., His advice was No. 1: Stay diligent, even if you are vaccinated. It’s not over yet. No. 2: Don’t wear the smart watch all the time.
Viewing a picture of green is calming. I immediately painted my fingernails and toenails green to always carry my green with me. (Emerald green is a difficult color to find at Ross. Fads wax and wane in fashion, so maybe it will return to style.)
Better yet, Dr. Li encourages visits into nature. Not to exercise, but to absorb the negative ions and positive phytoncides (antimicrobial compounds) emitted by trees. Evidently, just looking at the color green will reduce anxiety. To absorb helpful negative ions, walk barefoot, lie on the ground or the sand. Notice the different colors of green produced by the fluttering leaves of the trees in the breeze. Leave your electronic devices behind. No phones, electronic watches, iPads or music. Let silence allow the sounds of the forest to become paramount. Listen to the cicadas, the “hoo-hoo-who” of the doves and the lapping of the waves. Let your ears be captured by the sound of the wind. Find a sense of awe. Look for patterns. Find something that transcends your current understanding.
Natural sounds come in fractals. Fractals are repetitive patterns in sight and sound. Waves are an example.
The Japanese have identified Aug. 15 as the perigee, closest point, of the moon and the Earth. (On my birthday, Aug. 29, the moon is 251,096 miles from the Earth.) They practice ikebana, flower arranging, by using fall flowers and grasses to denote the change in the seasons. The grasses should rise two-thirds above the vase line. We can use seagrasses to emulate fall.
They celebrate the rising of the full moon with gatherings to read moon poetry. If you would like to participate in the wonder and excitement provided by the universe. Here’s a bit of “Moon Over Miami.”
Hear how the waves offer thunderous applause.
You know we’re waiting for
A little love
A little kiss
On the Miami shore.
The scientists found that patients get well faster if they can see a tree from their hospital bed. They need less pain medication. They know that ADHD students calm down when they are outside. All students improve their test scores if the test is given outside. We feel better and our vital signs all improve. A slow walk may be all that is needed to enhance the moments of the day. Scientists have only been studying this phenomenon for the last 20 years, but philosophers, religions and native peoples have stories about the effects of nature that are millennia old.
Fall in love with a tree. It’s OK to hug it. Do name the tree spirit. The Greeks called it a dryad, the Japanese a kami. There are millions of kami in the Japanese forests. There’s no reason that some of them can’t be yours. My Jamaican dogwood houses a dryad named Donna who watches over me from outside my bedroom window. In these trying times we need all the help we can get.
