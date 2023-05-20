Doe and fawn

Doe and fawn.

 Photo provided by Dr. Doug Mader

Dear Readers:

Key lime pie and Key deer are probably the first two things people think about when they think of the Florida Keys. It is that time of year that the Key deer start to give birth. Although the deer population in the Keys is concentrated in the Lower Keys, around Big Pine and closely neighboring islands, anyone driving through the area should be aware of this special time of year.

