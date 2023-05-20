Key lime pie and Key deer are probably the first two things people think about when they think of the Florida Keys. It is that time of year that the Key deer start to give birth. Although the deer population in the Keys is concentrated in the Lower Keys, around Big Pine and closely neighboring islands, anyone driving through the area should be aware of this special time of year.
The following message was posted on the Florida Keys National Wildlife Refuges Complex Facebook page, written by biologist Jennifer Feltner (reprinted with permission):
Key deer fawning season has begun! While late April/early May has typically been the time when Key deer start giving birth to fawns, our staff have already seen our first fawn of the season! Newborn Key deer fawns are very small (2-4 lbs.) and can be easily recognized by their spotted coat patterns. Fawning season will continue to peak into the summer, with some fawns born as late as October-November.
If you are lucky enough to see one, please do not approach a fawn. Please give mothers (does) and fawns plenty of distance and avoid interacting with them during this important period of maternal bonding and care. Mothers will also commonly leave their fawn alone for long periods of time after birth, sometimes up to 12 hours. This does not mean the fawn has been abandoned or orphaned. This is a strategy to protect the youngster from predators at a time when they are not able to keep up with their mother.
The period after birth is critical to the survival of a young fawn. During this time it is still bonding and imprinting with its mother. Movement of the fawn can disrupt this important process.
Unfortunately, fawning season is a busy season for visitors. A time when people are most likely to find a fawn by itself and inadvertently harm the young fawn in an effort to help. Young fawns do not have that natural fear of people and they may walk right up to you, either with or without their mother. Please resist the urge to touch, pet or feed. If you find yourself in this situation it is best to walk away to allow the mother time to locate the baby. Because Key deer are protected under the Endangered Species Act, it is actually against the law for a person to intervene in these situations.
Please also be on the lookout for Key deer does and their fawns as you drive the Lower Keys roads. Youngsters, especially newborns, are unpredictable and will run in any direction when scared or even when just out romping about; this can put them in harm’s way. Please follow posted speed limits and pay attention while driving.
Finally, please keep dogs leashed in Key deer habitat to help keep fawns safe during this vulnerable time. As a reminder it is illegal to touch, feed or transport Key deer. If you spot an injured, distressed or dead Key deer please make your first call to FWC Dispatch (888-404-3922, ext. 1 for Monroe County). Thanks for your help and for spreading the word!
Dr. Doug Mader is a triple-boarded veterinary specialist and author of “The Vet at Noah’s Ark” (www.dougmader.com). Send questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.