We find the time for what’s important. That’s a lesson I have had a tough time learning.
I always assume everyone makes a list of things they need to do. Then they prioritize what will keep them healthy and happy. But that’s not the case for most people. Here are four common roadblocks people put in the way of their health.
No. 1: The endless to-do list
I have an engineer friend who structures his time relentlessly, and he has for as long as he can remember. When he was a junior in high school, he came home, and his friend Jill was sorting ice cubes. His family had an automatic ice maker, and the cubes weren’t uniform. Some came out clumped together and some were broken; only a few were perfectly formed. Jill was sorting them by type, and then she planned on returning the ice tray to the freezer.
My friend was startled by what he thought was a waste of time. He then reviewed his checklist of things to do with Jill; to see if she had completed the most important things. Had she done her homework? Finished her chores? Taken her dog for a walk? “Yes, yes, and yes,” she said. “Everything is done.”
At that moment, my friend decided he wanted to get to a point where he had worked through his entire list so he, too, could sit down and sort ice cubes.
It’s been more than 40 years, and he’s still never sorted ice cubes. You see, sorting ice cubes was never important enough for him to move up on his list and get done.
There are a lot of people who treat exercise the same way. It’s on their list, but they’re unwilling to make it important enough to get it done. They have to realize that their to-do list will never be finished. They’ll only get the exercise they need if they give it a higher priority. Sorting ice cubes shouldn’t be more important than your health.
No. 2: People who never say ‘no’
Some people say yes, like it’s the only option. They’ll join your book club, watch your kids, serve on a committee or pick up something for you when they’re running errands.
Please don’t misunderstand me; the world is better when people help each other. But your health will suffer if you’re constantly helping others and not taking time for yourself.
It’s easy to say yes to things in the future because we always think we have more time than we do. Consider these two criteria before saying yes. First, it should not prevent you from doing something for your health. Second, consider it only if you have time today to help while also caring for yourself.
If you don’t have time to fit that favor into your schedule today, what makes you think you’ll have more time in the future? No is a complete sentence. Don’t be afraid to use it.
No. 3: People who can’t break away
There’s a great term called “commitment devices.” These are actions we take to lock ourselves into following through on a goal.
For example, sign up with a friend for a 5K run if you want to get more cardio in. Then arrange to meet that friend a few times a week for training. That gives you a concrete time to meet and a person waiting for you to show up. You’re committed to doing the run, and you’ll be more successful if you train consistently with your friend.
You can do the same if your goal is to work out regularly. Hire a personal trainer. Now you’ve got a person waiting for you to show up, and you’re not going to get a refund if you flake out.
No. 4: Sinkholes
Have you ever looked up after scrolling on social media, only to discover an hour has passed, but you can’t remember anything you read? Or you’re watching a show just because you started it, but you’re not enjoying yourself?
Those are sinkholes that swallowed your time. If you try to identify when they happen, you can end them. Put a time limit on how long you stay online. Quit watching anything that doesn’t educate or delight you. End enough of these sinkholes, and you might discover time to take better care of yourself.
You have the power to change. Are you willing?
