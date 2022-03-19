Great news! The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm has reopened! Due to COVID-19, the popular local attraction has been closed for the past two years. The Animal Farm, which is a real gem for all of us here in the Keys, is managed by Farmer Jeanne Selander.
During the shutdown, Animal Farm staff (Farmer Jeanne and Sandy) have been working super hard. Normally they have several inmates to help clean, feed, water and care for all the animals. During COVID, on several occasions, the jail had to be on lockdown because of the virus. During these times, these two amazing women ran the entire farm by themselves.
In the past two years the farm has been making improvements such as adding shade sails, building and renovating habitats (lemurs, Violet Turaco and Cuban/Nile crocodile) and painting fences. Additions to the farm include royal palm turkeys, Sebastopol geese and Indian fantail pigeons. A flock of gorgeous Mandarin ducks now highlight the aviary.
For anyone not familiar with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm, here is a little history of this amazing little place.
Nestled under a spartan concrete building at the end of Hemingway’s Islands in the Stream you’ll find a most unusual collection of critters — all within the confines of the county’s foremost correctional facility, the Monroe County Jail. Most people living in the Keys don’t even know this Eden exists.
Surrounding this beautiful oasis with 20-foot fences, adorned with coiled razor wire, are horses, pigs, sheep, goats, many species of birds, various small mammals, an emu named Kramer and an armadillo named Hank, and dozen of cold-blooded critters — crocodilians, frogs, toads, turtles, tortoises, lizards and snakes.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm, the only one of its kind in North America, is wholly confined within the grounds of the jail and, with the exception of the farm supervisor Jeanne and her assistant, Sandy, fully staffed by inmates wearing bright orange jumpsuits.
Started in 1994, this licensed USDA zoo was initially a refuge for wayward ducks that had been plaguing a nearby golf course and getting hit by cars on the road. Shortly afterwards, the SPCA from Miami called and asked if the facility would be willing to take in a blind horse they had found abandoned. Using inmate labor, a stall and pen were built, and the first mammal was able to call the jail property “home.”
Over the years, the reputation of the little animal sanctuary at the end of the road grew, not for being a tourist attraction like the San Diego Zoo or Disneyland, but for its willingness to take in and care for any wayward critter. All the animals currently residing on the farm were abandoned, abused or confiscated. The farm is funded entirely by donations.
The Animal Farm hosts more than 250 animals at any time. The plan is for the zoo to be open to the public on the second and fourth Sunday of each month.
You can follow the activities on the farm’s Facebook page, @Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.