The start of a new year is always filled with hopeful anticipation to do better in the areas in which we fell short last year. Most of our resolutions, whether admittedly or not, are fraught with an element of skepticism, especially if history repeats itself.
But perhaps it is the ritual of making promises to ourselves to lose the extra pounds, achieve specific goals, be nicer to our relatives and friends, volunteer more, quit smoking, find a more rewarding job, leave a significant other or finally make that commitment to a significant other that feels almost as good as a done deed. We give ourselves points for good intentions.
A couple of Januarys ago I started a consistent journal. I have kept notebooks all my life, with random notes, dated of course, and journals that start and stop within a few days. I have partially filled notebooks and scraps of papers filed, misfiled, stuck in drawers everywhere. They are bellwethers and fun to stumble upon when I am searching for something else. Some reveal hopeful wishes, observations or predictions that, years later, seem naïve or embarrassing even though no one else will ever read them.
Sometimes a journal will start only to continue months later. Several years ago I reviewed a book called “The Way In” about keeping a journal and it spoke to me. With this book I received a hardcover, blank notebook. It was just the right size — 5-by-7 inches — to tempt me to resolve to write consistently for a whole year. I vowed to fill one page every night, or at least every other. And while sometimes days passed without one line written, the journal, ending on the last day of the year, was a successful project. I discovered that a year flies by. When I read what I was feeling or doing in March it seemed like it must have taken place in June or July. It was a good read even though on many pages I expressed how boring I had become and, therefore, was sure to be even more so in retrospect. Since I was working on my book, soon to be released, all winter, the entries for those months were mostly notes about the houses we were photographing and the people I interviewed.
I am not alone in the journal-writing arena and have always enjoyed this form of writing and reading. Many of my friends and acquaintances write on a regular basis and find it enormously satisfying for its cathartic and revelatory rewards.
For the new year I would like to propose a suggestion as an antidote to resolution-making. Keep a journal of your year. This type of writing has no boundaries or rules and you will be doing it for yourself. You can write one word, one line or an entire tome without the restrictions of proper English or structure. This is something you do entirely for yourself. It is a wonderfully selfish endeavor without imposing on anyone else. If you don’t like what you’ve written, you can throw it away.
Every start of a new year I promise myself the same thing: to put my house in order. All summer when I am too busy I compartmentalize and say, “I’ll do that in the fall,” whatever it is. I love nesting and as we approach the holidays and end of the year I take bits and pieces of November and December to tie up loose ends. I replace a worn curtain, clean out my linen closet, get rid of never-worn, never-will-fit-again clothes bought in that euphoric moment of bliss that follows a bout of the flu or something that causes a loss of appetite and rewards you with a very, very brief period of weight loss, which lasts only to the absolute second you get home with the new size 2 outfit.
If you are under the silly delusion that resolutions really do get resolved, you might find that resolutions that involve your house are a lot easier to keep than those of a more personal nature.
As we start a new year, with the awareness that things can change in an instant, many of us are turning inward and making our homes a secure-feeling nest. Rather than looking to leave home for our entertainment or warm fuzzies, we can take a serious look at what we can do to make our homes places we’d rather be than anywhere else. Decorating may seem frivolous, but decorating to create a spiritual haven can be most rewarding on many levels. And keeping a journal of how we’re doing at whatever our resolutions might be for the coming year can be just the ticket for easing into 2023. Happy and Healthy New Year!
