The start of a new year is always filled with hopeful anticipation to do better in the areas in which we fell short last year. Most of our resolutions, whether admittedly or not, are fraught with an element of skepticism, especially if history repeats itself.

But perhaps it is the ritual of making promises to ourselves to lose the extra pounds, achieve specific goals, be nicer to our relatives and friends, volunteer more, quit smoking, find a more rewarding job, leave a significant other or finally make that commitment to a significant other that feels almost as good as a done deed. We give ourselves points for good intentions.