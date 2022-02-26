Death, arson, horses, ranching, drug running, illicit flights, cartels, criminal rivalries, property developers, pressure to conceal, subterfuge, useless offspring, tangled family histories, a Mexican hitman dedicated to his craft, politics, police corruption, misplaced aspirations, sex, scumbag lawyers, interrogations that are borderline torture, death, gunplay, and murder for hire. What else do you need for a hardboiled Texas noir thriller? But all are suitable, nevertheless, in Jim Nesbitt’s “The Best Lousy Choice.” After all, West Texas is a harsh mistress who will snakebite you, stampede you or maybe burn you up inside your own barn.
Now add a semi-burned out, crude, middle-aged protagonist named Ed Earl Burch who is a mess of the first order. He is an aging, almost over-the-hill, defrocked, Dirty-Harry-ish, former Dallas homicide detective with bad knees who now works as a private investigator. Too often he takes jobs he hates (like divorce work) because he’s deeply in debt to his low-life, shylock lawyer, Fat Willie Nofzinger. Earl is blessed with an unhealthy attitude coupled with an Old West sense of justice. He once idealistically believed that law and justice would ultimately prevail. He now knows better. He will now either smoke ‘em or cuff ‘em. Either way, justice is served.
Demons haunt Earl’s dreams and are a specter barely concealed during his waking hours. Narcotics (Percodan), lots of bourbon and some casual sex keep things at bay a bit, but working helps most of all. He may be physically cracked, psychologically damaged and strung out on opioids, but all this doesn’t mean that Earl can’t still get the job done. After all, he still has a sharp mind. It’s a tough world, but the unorthodox Earl is even tougher since brute force is his way of life. In Earl’s world, violence is a virtue and truth is hard to find. You can count on him as always being one of the last men standing. As Earl says near the end of the book, “I don’t have to worry about you shootin’ me. I ain’t got no money.”
The timeframe of the book is 1989. If you are easily offended by strong language, graphic sex scenes and bloody violence with a high body count, this is not the book for you. It is raw, lusty and rough-edged. Some readers will cringe at some of the descriptions of cracking bones from hammering confrontations and interrogations. The author has an exceptional, catchy way with words. He laces his characters’ speech with West Texas drawl, some Spanish, and many phrases and lingo that spice up this already spicy novel. Just when I was thinking about John Wayne, Nesbitt snuck in a reference to Rooster Cogburn with a “one-eyed fat man” comment.
The book contains exceptional descriptions of aging hard men and women who are still far from a peaceful retirement, reliving the violence and brutality of their Tex-Mex settler ancestors. While the plot was complex, I found it easy to follow. You just simply have to concentrate and pay attention. The characters are what really make this book. They are all well developed and capable of stealing a scene. Each jumps off the page and acts like a real person. Make no mistake, this is an action thriller that rears on two legs out of the chutes from the get-go.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”