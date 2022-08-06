My mother and father were both teachers. I also taught high school.
My mother started teaching at age 18 with one summer school semester of college. She taught in a one-room school in Nebraska, with the promise that she would go to summer school every year to work toward getting her teaching degree. She was in her 40s when she finally graduated. I was in college with her.
When she married, the school district rented her a farm house that they had purchased when farms failed during the Great Depression. Thereby, they avoided Key West’s problem with high housing rates. It will be interesting to see how Key West will solve their teaching shortage.
My father got a bachelor’s degree in industrial arts and taught auto mechanics in a high school in Hastings, Nebraska. He went to summer school to get a doctorate in psychology. He wanted to understand why his brilliant students in auto mechanics class were flunking English. That became his life’s work.
What he learned was that people have different kinds of intelligences. Each of these is affected by different emotional situations. Verbal skills were decreased by feelings of guilt. Those lusty high school boys had a corner on guilt.
I got a degree in theater and never got a degree in teaching. I taught high school English in Chicago for many years.
During my youth, every summer, our family was destined for summer school. An inexpensive choice was the University of Missouri located in Columbia, Missouri.
It was hot. The university provided a free lab school for children in an air-conditioned building. (It allowed them to train teachers in summer classes.) That was an easy choice for me. Regrettably, the cool class only lasted until noon.
The university offered cheap housing for students in quonset huts that had been built for soldiers during World War II — without air conditioning. My mother devised a myriad of methods to beat the heat. The first involved naps that reversed day and night. I was 10 and was allowed to stay up late! The afternoon nap involved an elaborate system of fans, wet towels and dripping hoses. Wet towels were kept rolled up in the refrigerator for use as cool covers. This was 1953.
Other air-conditioned places were the library and the student union. I was a reader, so the library was a daily visit. The student union involved a dish of ice cream and occurred less frequently. Grocery stores closed during the heat of the day and re-opened in the early evening.
Tasks were reassigned to early morning or evening hours, which were cooler. Every decision took into consideration the heat.
In Key West, the storm discussions center on the loss of electricity in the aftermath of a hurricane. There are 16 hurricanes possible this season — maybe. Even one can create a disaster. Hurricane veterans tell old tales of four storms in a row. What happens if there is no electricity? No air conditioning? No fans? Only sunny, hot days? What does not work without electricity may hold some unpleasant surprises.
We haven’t seen it really hot yet. Our surrounding ocean may keep us below a cool 90 degrees. It has so far, but what does our future hold?
