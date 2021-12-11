My friend Joe, guardian of the beach, brought me an empty baby conch shell he’d picked up from his morning beach saunter. Its spiral shell twisted tightly toward sharp prongs encircling its top, rising to a point aiming at the sun rays in the cloud-scattered sky.
This small treasure joins two larger shells in my collection. The largest father conch was intact, but its once sharp points were worn down to soft mounds. The second, smaller shell was smashed to reveal a soft pink glow shining from the reflective interior. She had become a sculpture, art from the ocean. I cuddled the baby, palm-sized shell in my hands while grains of sand trickled out like time in an hour-glass clock.
We are all thinking about gifts this holiday season. What do I send grandchildren who live in New Zealand and I seldom see? Maybe a shell from their seaside g-ma. My large conch shell is also a horn. Different notes are produced by changing the position of your hand inside the shell. The deeper into the shell the hand is inserted, the lower the note’s tone.
“Jedi” Joe is not the only beach scavenger to use his morning walk to clean the beach of flotsam and jetsam. Many “ploggers” discover treasure as they work. They are common for those who search openly, ready to receive them when offered. The beach delivers gifts as diverse as an ocean shell or a flirtatious feminine eye. What follows is as unknown as tomorrow. The experiences may be shattering or shattered. They may last a minute or a lifetime. They can be interpreted as destruction or as art. The beach plogger picking up plastic bottles or shells is both an ecologist and a guardian Jedi.
The three shells that make up a family appear suspended on my glass coffee table, their angles reflected and amplified in the mirror-like surface.
The small shell’s open edge already felt ruffled, like the edges of a pink can-can slip. The largest shows the passage of time that smoothed the ragged edges. He already withstood much and is ready and expectant of whatever the future has to give him tomorrow or next month. Will it be trials, traumas or tasty bites? Tasty bites of conchs are used in soups, sauces and eaten raw. Conchs are endangered so DO NOT take them live from the sea.
A new year is a new start for many. This year of COVID isolation has led many to re-evaluate their state of being and their expectations for their future by asking questions. Is this the way I want to spend my days? How important are my friends, my family, my time, my art, my words, my giving?
In my post-stroke COVID days I gave up “Meet and Greets” at the Key West Garden Club, Women’s Club and Sunrise Rotary as too dangerous. What should I put back after COVID is over? We each ask these new questions. How will our worlds be different?
Each moment seems more precious when the next moment is perilous. We ask, “How much time?” Philosophical questions now abound in our once practical generation.
The sun is setting and the sky is awash in a golden pink glow. The insides of my conch shells match the promise of a cheery tomorrow. I leave them on my coffee table to greet the sunrise with the same positive glow. Tomorrow? Who knows?
