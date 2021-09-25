Dear Readers,
I have been getting a lot of questions about the drug Ivermectin. Ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug belonging to the avermectin family of medications, is used to treat parasites (internal and external) in both animals and humans.
Ivermectin works by binding glutamate-gated chloride ion channels within a parasite’s nerve and muscle cells, increasing cell permeability to chloride ions. This results in cell hyperpolarization, causing paralysis and death of the parasite. Mammals, including humans, dogs and cats, lack the glutamate-gated chloride ion channels found in the parasites.
This is med speak for “Ivermectin kills parasites.”
The Food and Drug Administration has approved Ivermectin in humans to be used as an anti-parasite drug against head lice, scabies, river blindness (onchocerciasis), strongyloidiasis, trichuriasis, ascariasis and lymphatic filariasis.
Ivermectin is also approved for use in animals as an anti-parasite drug for treating heartworm disease and other parasites in dogs and cats and as a number of nematode worms in horses, cattle, goats, sheep and pigs. It is also used to treat animal ectoparasites like mange and lice.
Readers living in the Florida Keys remember the Screw Worm outbreak from several years back. An Ivermectin-type drug was used to treat the infested Key deer.
Considering all the different types of animals that exist, it should come as no surprise that there are certain species where Ivermectin is contraindicated (should not be used or used with EXTREME caution). Several species of reptiles (turtles, indigo snakes, crocodilians and skinks) and birds (certain finches and budgies) have been shown to be exquisitely sensitive to Ivermectin, with severe side effects, including paralysis and death.
Even in dogs, Ivermectin must be used with caution in certain breeds. Collies, Australian shepherds, Shelties, long-haired whippets and breeds with “white feet” may have the MDR1 genetic mutation. Dogs with this MDR1 gene are at higher risk for central nervous system toxicity and death.
Because of the recent interest in Ivermectin being used to treat COVID-19, the FDA has come out with warnings to the public. The following is a health advisory from the CDC:
• Ivermectin is not authorized or approved by the FDA for prevention or treatment of COVID-19
• Overdoses and calls to poison control centers from Ivermectin use have increased in recent times. People have suffered both physical and mental symptoms requiring hospitalization.
• Veterinary formulations intended for use in large animals, such as horses, sheep and cattle, can be highly concentrated and result in overdoses when used by humans. Animal products may also contain inactive ingredients that have not been evaluated for use in humans.
The controversy stems from the fact that some studies have found that in vitro (in the laboratory) Ivermectin has shown antiviral effects against several distinct single-stranded RNA viruses including SARS-CoV-2. However, doses much higher than the maximum approved or safely achievable doses for use in humans would be required for this antiviral effect. These high doses are not covered by current human-use approvals of the drug and would be toxic.
Symptoms of Ivermectin overdose include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Overdoses can also be associated with hypotension and neurologic effects such as decreased consciousness, confusion, hallucinations, seizures, coma and death.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.